Rockfall Kills Chinese Climber While Descending Perilous K2
Perilous Conditions on K2
After a difficult climbing season on K2 comes to a close, tragedy has struck again. The late-spring season was already marred by tragic death, challenging climbing conditions, and very few successful summits. The Karakorum region, home to K2 and other 8,000-meter peaks, experienced an oddly dry winter, which led to hazardous climbing conditions, mainly loose rock prone to breaking free and cascading down the perilous mountain.
Falling Rock on K2 Kills Climber while Descending
Such a scenario took place yesterday when falling rock blasted into Jing Guan of China, a member of the Imagine Nepal expedition to K2. Guan was killed while descending the mountain below Camp 1, according to The Tourism Times of Nepal.
The Tourism Times reported that Guan died between Camp 1 and the safety of Advanced Base Camp on the traditional Abruzzi Spur route at night when the rockfall hit. She had successfully summited K2 the day before with a few other climbers, a rare ascent this difficult season. Climbers still on the mountain are attempting to recover Jing Guan’s body. Guan successfully summited Mt. Everest in 2024.
Climber Struck by Rockfall, Dies Descending K2 - The Savage Mountain
Monday presented the most successful day on the mountain with more than 30 summits, though most of the teams had left the mountain before attempting the summit due to the rockfall risk. The season was abnormally dry, and torrential rains further eroded K2, making the route barren and unsafe.
K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, stands 28,251 feet. K2, also known as Mount Godwin-Austen or Chogori, is located on the border between Pakistan and China. K2 was described as the ‘Savage Mountain’ after George Bell, a member of the 1953 American Expedition, exclaimed, "It's a savage mountain that tries to kill you." Of the five highest mountains in the world, K2 is the deadliest; approximately one person dies on the mountain for every four who reach the summit.
According to ExplorersWeb, Imagine Nepal’s team, led by Mingma G Sherpa, remained on the mountain and finally led a summit push. Mingma G noted decent snow cover from Camp 2 to the summit when 39 climbers from Imagine Nepal and three other teams reached the summit on August 11.
Second Tragedy in the Same Location
The death of Jing Guan marks the second death on K2 this season. Pakistani porter Iftikhar Hussain was also killed, and three other climbers were hurt, in approximately the same spot below Camp 1 when hit by a similar rock slide in mid-July.
The season was brutal and tragic in other parts of the Karakorum in Pakistan. Former Olympic gold medal biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was killed by rockfall while rappelling on Laila Peak (6,096m) two weeks earlier.