Ski Mountaineer Returns to the North Face of Everest as Personal Tribute
Attempting First Ski Descent on Everest’s North Face
Elite skier and mountaineer Jim Morrison and Oscar-winning filmmaker and mountaineer Jimmy Chin are back on Mt. Everest, attempting a first ski descent down the highest mountain in the world from the north side.
The team, led by Chin, has been on Everest since August and has finally set off for the summit, hoping to pull off the first ski descent of the North Face. They hope to reach the formidable summit by Tuesday, October 14. Their schedule coincides with improving weather conditions in the Himalayas, including Mt. Everest.
Last year, on the north side of Mt. Everest, ‘The American Everest Ski Project,’ led by Jim Morrison, endeavored to ski the Hornbein Couloir. The team was turned back after an accident near Camp 2 injured some members of the expedition team.
Elite Mountaineer and Famous Filmmaker Join Forces to Ski Mt. Everest
A Morrison-led team was also turned back in 2023, attempting the same feat due to bureaucratic and logistical issues. This year’s project, like the prior expeditions, gained international attention through support from National Geographic.
A Tribute to Late Wife, Hilaree Nelson
Nearly two years ago, Hilaree Nelson and her life-partner Jim Morrison summited 26,781-foot Manaslu – the eighth highest peak in the world. Both accomplished climbers and skiers, they donned their skis and set off from the summit. A small avalanche quickly derailed Nelson, abruptly sending her 5,000 feet down the formidable mountain to her death. This expedition serves as a tribute to his late wife.
Hilaree Nelson
Nelson was an exceptional skier, having grown up in Seattle and learning to ski in the rugged Cascade Mountains. She further refined her skiing abilities in Europe and, in 1996, won the European Extreme Ski Competition in Chamonix, France. In 2015, she was the first female to descend Makalu La Couloir on 27,766-foot Makalu. In 2018, she and Morrison made the first ski descent of Lhotse, the fourth-highest peak in the world, making her one of National Geographic’s Adventurers of the Year.
She was also an elite climber. In 2012, Nelson summited Everest and Lhotse in a 24-hour window, making her the first woman to climb two 8,000-meter peaks in one day. Instantly, one of the most accomplished mountaineers in history met the same fate as so many legendary climbers before her. The beautiful, strong, humble, and inspiring Hilaree Nelson left behind two sons – Graydon and Quinn.
The lure of the mountains can be intense, though the consequences of going are often fatal. But to many adventurers, the exhilarating journey is worth the lofty risk. Abigail Barronian eloquently wrote an article for Outside Magazine about the amazing Hilaree and her tragic death in September 2022.
“Her accomplishments made her a larger-than-life character, but she never bought into the hype,” wrote climber Mark Synnott in a tribute. “She wore the mantle of being one of the world’s preeminent ski mountaineers (male or female) with a grace and genuine humility.”
Oscar Winner Jimmy Chin
Jimmy Chin is an Asian American elite athlete known for his mountaineering prowess and accomplishments worldwide. In 2006, he achieved the first successful American ski descent from the summit of Mount Everest with Kit and Rob DesLauriers. Jimmy has been a professional climber and skier on The North Face Athlete team for over 20 years.
He is a National Geographic photographer, Academy Award-winning film director, and New York Times best-selling author. Chin is the ultimate adventurer and artist – combining the worlds of mountaineering, skiing, storytelling, filmmaking, and photography. In alliance with The North Face, Jimmy has worked with some of the world's greatest adventure athletes and explorers – including his team on Meru.
Jimmy’s documenting expeditions and climbs from the Sahara to the Himalaya have been featured in leading publications, including National Geographic Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Outside Magazine, and others. In 2019, Jimmy was awarded the National Geographic Photographer’s Photographer Award by his peers. His first book of photography documenting his career in the mountains, There and Back, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2021.
Jimmy co-directs with his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Together, they directed the documentary Meru, which won numerous awards, including the Audience Award at Sundance. Their documentary Free Solo won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, a BAFTA, and seven Primetime Emmys. Free Solo had the highest-grossing opening weekend in documentary history.