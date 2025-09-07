Slovenian Star Delivers Impeccable Results at Lead Climbing World Cup
The 2025 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season is now coming to an end after Lead events in Koper, Slovenia, wrapped up on Sept. 6. Competing on her home turf was 26-year-old Slovenian Janja Garnbret, who has consistently been one of the most productive climbers in terms of competition results.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has dominated nearly every event she has competed in and is particularly notable for her success in Lead and Boulder climbing. She took a step back from competing earlier this year, but since her return, she has not skipped a beat and continues racking up medals.
Despite taking a hiatus, she bounced back in Innsbruck, securing yet another gold medal to add to her accolades. In true Garnbret form, she followed a similar trajectory once the Lead World Cup in Koper rolled around.
Janja Garnbret Secures Gold in Koper, Slovvenia Climbing Event
It became clear early on that Garbret was going to take the lead in the Slovenian city this year as she immediately dialed in during the qualification round. Seo Chaehyun of South Korea landed just behind Garnbret, while Italian Laura Rogora trailed Chaehyun. This order continued throughout the semifinals and through the finals. Each climber gave the competition their all, but as many expected, Garnbret pocketed yet another gold medal, coming out on top of Chaehyun and Rogora.
"I was reminded before the competition that this could be my 31st win, but I honestly wasn't thinking about it before the final. But now I can think about it and I am really happy about it," Janja told the IFSC in an interview. "This year marks the tenth year since I made my debut in Chamonix at a senior World Cup and it's crazy how far I have come. A 31st win is unbelievable."
With the Koper World Cup behind her, she can now focus on the World Championships in Seoul, South Korea, from Sept. 21-28. During this event, all disciplines — Lead, Speed, and Boulder — will be featured. If Garnbret continues her momentum, defeating her will be an incredibly challenging feat. However, it's always best to expect the unexpected in adventure sports. One slip, one fall, or one false start can change the outcome entirely. With the World Championships serving as one of the most important events of the year, there is a lot at stake for each and every athlete.