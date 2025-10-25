South Korea Secures Lead Title at Sport Climbing Nations Grand Finale
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Nations Grand Finale has taken center stage in Fukuoka, Japan, with climbers from six different countries gathering together for the chance to claim victory. The competition format, featuring both Lead and Boulder, is rather unique and is referred to as an exhibition team event.
Each team consists of four athletes — two men and two women — and a coach. As detailed by the IFSC, the Lead discipline will pit six teams against each other to battle it out on the wall, with the top four advancing to the finals. The organization noted that one man and one woman from each team must attempt to climb each route.
The coach will decide which athletes will climb routes one and two. The time limit is six minutes, adding pressure to an already tense environment. In the organization's words, "The competition is a little different from the IFSC World Cups as teams climb to win the podium spots, with the coaches and tactics playing a bigger role in the action."
Prize money is on the line for each discipline, with the following breakdown:
Ranked No. 1: 10,000€
Ranked No. 2: 6,000€
Ranked No. 3: 4,000€
South Korea Claims Lead Victory at Nations Grand Finale
Under the guidance of coach Seoyoon Joo, four climbers representing South Korea surged the nation ahead for a total of 167 points in the final round. The team consisted of Dohyun Lee (43.50 points), Hyunseung Noh (48.00 points), Chaehyun Seo (38.00 points), and Chaeyeong Kim (37.50 points). Their final score of 167 was just enough to edge out Japan, which amassed 161.5 points. As a result, gold was awarded to South Korea, silver to Japan, and bronze to Israel.
"I'm very happy and I'm really proud of our team, we did really well," said Seo, per the IFSC. "We had a lot of fun here." This was an outstanding competition for all the teams representing their countries.
The Boulder discipline will conclude on Oct. 25, after the climbers compete in the final round. Joining the action this weekend are paraclimbers who will wrap up their final round on Oct. 26.
Overall, the morale appeared to be incredibly high among the competitors and coaches. This was a remarkable opportunity for elite climbers to connect and take center stage once again.
To follow along with the remaining events of the IFSC Nations Grand Finale, visit the official IFSC YouTube channel.