'States of Elevation' Takes Kilian Jornet to Iconic Mount Rainier
Kilian Jornet - States of Elevation
In September, elite mountaineer, ultrarunner, and endurance athlete Kilian Jornet embarked on his latest adventure project, States of Elevation. Jornet’s States of Elevation project will link 14,000-foot peaks across the United States by foot and bike. The project captures Kilian’s profound connection to the mountains and his ongoing quest for meaning through endurance athletics, the beauty of nature, and exploration.
This project reflects his Alpine Connection project, where he linked all 82 of the Alps’ 4,000-meter peaks in 19 days without using motorized vehicles. The project was one of Kilian’s biggest challenges due to the exposure, technical difficulty, and physical demand. This feat was a Fastest Known Time (‘FKT’) world record.
Jornet began his States of Elevation journey on Longs Peak in Colorado. Longs Peak (14,259 feet), and will tie together over 70 mountains in the contiguous U.S. over 14,000 feet in one expedition, including Mount Shasta, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier. He will tie the mountains together by riding his bike through Colorado, California, and Washington.
Kilian Jornet Cycles from Colorado to Washington Climbing 14,000 ft. Peaks
Over the span of sixteen days, Jornet climbed and linked 56 fourteeners across Colorado, covering 1,943km (1,207 miles) with an approximate elevation gain of 78,004m (255,900 feet). Linking the mountains was covered on a bike and on foot. He peddled approximately 1,188.56km (738 miles) in 62 hours, 52 minutes, and 12 seconds.
The remaining distance was covered on foot over 754m (469 miles) in a total time of approximately 198 hours, 37 minutes, and 17 seconds. He averaged approximately 121km (75 miles) and 5,000m (16,400 feet) of vertical per day. Kilian averaged around 4.5 hours of sleep per day.
After Colorado, Jornet cycled to California to tackle the state’s 14,000-foot peaks. On September 30, he scaled Mount Shasta to complete the California segment of his journey and immediately got back on his bike. He peddled approximately 500 miles north over three days to iconic Mt. Rainier in Washington State.
To date, Jornet has climbed 71 peaks over 14,000 feet and cycled over 3,100 miles on his epic journey. After climbing Mt. Rainier and Liberty Cap in Mount Rainier National Park, Jornet will have climbed 73 14,000-foot mountains in the contiguous U.S.
Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park, established in 1899, was our nation’s fifth national park. Home to 14,410 ft. iconic Mt. Rainier, the 15th most visited national park in the country. Mt. Rainier dominates the park as the tallest volcano in the Cascade Range and the most glaciated peak in the continental United States, with 25 named glaciers. Every year, hundreds of adventurers successfully reach the icy summit of the mountain, which last erupted in 1854.
Summits of My Life
In 2017, Jornet completed the Summits of My Life project with a double ascent of Mt. Everest, alone, without fixed ropes or supplemental oxygen. The project also included iconic mountains, including Cervino, Aconcagua, Denali, and Mont Blanc.