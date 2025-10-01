Surviving the Khumbu Icefall on Mt. Everest - Elite Climber Tells His Story
Tyler Andrews on Mount Everest
Elite endurance athlete Tyler Andrews has achieved phenomenal success as an ultrarunner and mountaineer. He has scaled many of the world’s highest mountains, most often while attempting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) endeavors so far in his epic adventure career.
In 2024, he broke the FKT on the 8th-highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He then crushed another Himalayan speed record with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also holds the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and several other peaks.
Andrews recently returned from Mount Everest, where he was attempting the speed record from Base Camp to the summit on the mountain’s south side route. Tyler attempted the speed record five times this year - an extraordinary feat.
Accompished Mountaineeer Recounts Near-Tragedy on Mt. Everest
On one of his attempts this fall, while navigating the treacherous Khumbu Icefall, he fell into a deep crevasse, narrowly escaping a tragic outcome. In his own words, Andrews recounts the terrifying event and how he survived.
Surviving the Khumbu Icefall on Everest – Tyler Andrews in His Own Words
Passing 5,910m, I approached a tricky section where large pinnacles stuck up from a giant crevasse. The rope followed a large L-shape, with the short side first, then a large pinnacle marking the corner, and then a series of short crossings across the last 20m of the crevasse crossing.
I noticed that the rope was anchored into a pinnacle, but the ice-screw holding it in was very loose. So I stopped and found solid ice, unclipped the rope from the ice screw and re-screwed it in before beginning the final piece. This ended up being a really good decision, and a good example of karma paying off immediately.
I clipped into the rope with just a carabiner and, after the first hop in the middle of the crevasse, also attached my jumar (ascender) as a second piece of protection, as the crossing felt extremely dicey. I made it to the penultimate piece without issue before making the jump to the last little island before the far side.
This chunk did not hold my weight and collapsed, and in a split second I was falling and whipping into the wall of the far side. Luckily, I was not too banged up and the rope and anchors had held well, but I was dangling until I could find purchase with my crampons on the ice of the far-side’s wall and was able to calm down.
Once I figured I was safe and stable, I called Chris on radio to let him know I was dangling in a crevasse and took a minute to review the situation. I was holding myself up with both my toes (stuck into the ice) and my jumar, attached to the rope, which was, I hoped, firmly anchored somewhere above. I tested the rope gently and it seemed to still hold, so that was a great sign.
The issue I quickly realized was that above me was an overhanging roof of snow and the rope had--like a piece of floss--carved through it. So, as I stepped up and pushed my ascender up the rope, it eventually hit this roof, and I was stuck just under it. I realized I would have to dig through this overhang in order to break off the roof section and be able to follow the rope up onto the far slope.
With just the front-points of my crampons holding me to the wall, I had to let go of the ascender, take off my backpack, and take out the ice ax I’d brought with me. I’ve gotten shit for carrying an ice axe on Everest because it’s almost never necessary, unless you run into a situation like this, when it becomes extremely valuable.
I leaned back and began to chip through the roof above me, careful not to cut through the rope and send myself plummeting into the abyss. This was quite hard work and uncomfortable, as all the snow and I was hacking off of the roof fell directly onto me, and as it had been quite warm in the Icefall, I was only wearing a t-shirt. My hands went numb, but I was able to maintain grip and cut a large enough crack into the roof., creating a small opening that I was able to squeeze myself through.
Finally, I pushed the ascender up the rope and, to my horror, it began to slide backwards. Ascenders are ratchet-toothed devices, which should only slide up the rope, not backwards. I knew immediately what had happened: The little chunks of snow and ice flying around had jammed the teeth that grip downward onto the rope. This was a big problem.
I had experienced this before and knew the only solution was to detach the ascender from the rope and clean off the teeth either by banging the device on a rock or using a knife. I was still attached by my safety line carabiner and tied a small knot so I wouldn’t slide down any farther. I took the ascender off, banged it a few times w/ my ice ax, and clipped back onto the rope.
With that, I pushed up the rope, wiggled through the small hole in the roof, and reached my ice ax over and got a solid placement on the upper edge of the ledge and did one big pullup and flopped onto solid ground. The whole ordeal was probably only about 20 minutes, but in the moment it felt like an awfully long time. I was glad to be standing up and on my way. - Tyler Andrews