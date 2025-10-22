The Last Survivng Member of the 1953 British Everest Expedtion Dies
Sir Edmund Hillary, from New Zealand, and his Sherpa teammate Tenzing Norgay were the first climbers to summit Mt. Everest on May 29, 1953. Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world, stands 29,029 feet. Hillary's team consisted of 35 climbers, all responsible for different tasks required for a successful expedition. One of those team members was Kanchha Sherpa, who recently died at 92 in Kathmandu.
Kanchha served as a high-altitude porter carrying loads of gear up the mountain. He exhibited phenomenal strength and a cheery, can-do attitude throughout the expedition.
Kanchha Sherpa was the last surviving climber from this historic team, and was one of three Sherpas that labored to set the now-famous route to the highest camp on the Southeast side of Everest - now known as Camp IV, or the South Col. Without permits to go higher on the mountain, Kanchha Sherpa and the others bid farewell to Hillary and Norgay, and prayed for an auspicious journey as the two departed for Everest's summit to make history, which they did.
“There was no radio, so we were waiting and waiting. When they came down, everyone was hugging and cheering,” Kanchha told National Geographic at the time.
Kanchha met Tenzing Norgay when he was 19. Tenzing knew Kanchha’s father, who had served as a porter on an earlier Everest Expedition. Though Kanchha had no climbing experience, he was hired as one of more than 100 Sherpas to join the iconic 1953 British expedition led by John Hunt. The union would become historic.
Last year, Kanchha Sherpa spoke about his concerns about the spiritual mountain during an interview in Kathmandu. He shared his thoughts on the devolution of Mt. Everest, or Qomolangma to the Sherpas - the Goddess Mother of the World. Reported by Binaj Gurubacharya for the Seattle Times
"They should not be dirtying the mountain. It is our biggest god, and they should not be dirtying the gods. Qomolangma is the biggest god for the Sherpas, but people smoke and eat meat and throw them on the mountain."
He noted that Mt. Everest today is overcrowded, revealing the consequences of thousands of people climbing its glaciers over the last seven decades: "The world’s highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected."
Kanchha Sherpa had four children, eight grandchildren, and a two-year-old great-granddaughter, who live in Namche village in the foothills of Mt. Everest.
A Solution to the Crowding Problem on Everest
Kanchha Sherpa proposed limiting the number of Everest climbing permits each year to address the growing crowding problem. For the 2025 spring climbing season, a record 468 climbing permits for Everest on the Nepal side, and an additional 73 permits were issued by China for the Tibetan side. These represent record numbers, which will increase again next year. The busy 2025 spring season saw over 600 climbers reach the summit.
Since Hillary's famous feat in 1953, over 12,000 climbers have reached the summit of the world's highest peak, and the overall toll has been dramatic. Over 350 climbers have died since Sir Edmund Hillary's expedition.
To protect the Goddess Mother of the World and honor the first expedition team to conquer Everest, we need to regulate climbing permits and monitor and enforce existing rules and traditions. Beyond regulation, we need to exhibit respect when climbing this iconic mountain by leaving it better than we found it.