The Olympics of Altitude feature Mt. Everest, K2, and the Himalayas
Every four years, the world comes together to showcase and highlight the best athletes in the world at the Olympics. But every spring and fall, there's another showcase of the world's greatest athletes at the pinnacle of human performance. This showcase doesn't take place in stadiums, but on the world's highest peaks.
Everest and K2 are their own athletic proving grounds, where international climbers gather for the "Olympics of Altitude." At its very core, mountaineering is a competition between the climber and the mountain, the ultimate opponent. Each year, hikers from a large number of countries around the globe descend on Nepal and Pakistan.
They form multinational groups that resemble Olympic delegations, and instead of coaches, they rely on outfitters like Madison Mountaineering or Trek The Himalayas to provide support, logistics, and strategy.
Olympic athletes train for the Games for years, just as climbers prepare the same traits to tackle the megolithic peaks. Both athletes and climbers must endure rigorous training to prepare for their moments. Climbers prepare through endurance training, altitude rotations, and strict acclimatization schedules in hopes of peaking at just the right time.
The defining moment for climbers on Everest comes on summit day. They often shuffle up the mountain in long lines, anxiously waiting for their big moment to pass through bottlenecks like the Hillary Step. In line, the tension builds, akin to the tension at the start of a marathon, as runners fight for position while trying to conserve enough energy for the final push.
In these high-tension moments, patience, composure, and timing become just as important as strength. The split-second decision-making needed to succeed in climbing becomes no more realistic than on the Savage Mountain, K2. No mountain on earth is a sharper comparison to high-stakes competition.
The infamous Bottleneck on K2 is one of the most dangerous stretches of climbing on the globe. Climbers here must navigate unstable seracs that threaten to collapse at any second. The tension is palpable and mirrors the intensity of playoff sports, but on Everest and K2, one mistake can mean serious injury or even death.
The endurance that climbing requires also closely mirrors the endurance needed for Olympic sports. Attempting to summit isn't a quick process. Climbers spend weeks at altitude, slowly exposing their bodies to thin air before beginning to summit. This process parallels the tapering strategies of marathon runners and the altitude training camps used by Olympians.
Athletes push their VO2 max and lactate thresholds, as climbers essentially do the same, as they strive to strike a balance between survival and performance. Climbers have to survive in oxygen-depleted zones known as the 'Death Zone'.
Summiting Everest and K2 represents a commitment that took years to accomplish, representing preparation, courage, and resilience under the harshest conditions on the planet. As the 2025 climbing season quickly approaches, Everest and K2 stand ready to become the world's most unforgiving stadiums, and every climber searching for the greatest and deadliest challenge on Earth.