Tracking Rock Lines with Elite Climber and North Face Athlete
Jackson Marvell is always looking up. For as long as he could remember, becoming a climber was something he desired more than anything. As a child, Jackson’s earliest memories took root at Zion National Park in Utah, where he watched climbers conquer towering, narrow walls. Those moments ignited a lifelong passion for climbing.
Now a renowned athlete sponsored by The North Face, Jackson has carved out an impressive career. His journey began in Utah, where he built a foundation for his ascent to world-class status. Jackson has achieved numerous first ascents and established new routes worldwide. His expeditions have spanned Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Peru and Alaska, earning him a reputation as an innovator. Relentlessly pursuing unclimbed lines, he has reached summits no alpinist had touched before.
Jackson’s drive continues to push the boundaries of mountaineering, inspiring a new generation of climbers. These trips will have him and his climbing team climbing and skiing in pursuit of pristine snow and ice, pushing their limits.
North Face Climber Jackson Marvell, the Next Generation of Elite Climbers
What’s currently on Jackson’s mind is dreams of a bold solo adventure in Alaska—a grand link-up of three prominent peaks. The plan is to climb complex routes on each, then paraglide down, moving from one peak to the next in a seamless dance of ascent and flight.
“Climbing complex routes and paragliding off Alaska’s peaks—this vision has fueled my inspiration for years,” Jackson said. This challenge, blending technical climbing with paragliding, has captivated Jackson for years, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the mountains.
However, before dreaming of paragliding, Jackson and his climbing team etched their names into mountaineering history with a groundbreaking first ascent of Round Trip Ticket (M7 AI5+ A0) on the formidable north face of Jannu. The 11,000-foot alpine-style route, completed earlier this year, marked a monumental achievement in the climbing world.
The trio didn’t stop there. Months prior, they stunned the alpine community with another first ascent, conquering the east face of Mt. Dickey in Alaska with Aim for the Bushes (AI6 M6X). The climb, already hailed as extraordinary, set the stage for their audacious Jannu expedition.
Jackson’s team, known for their bold and innovative approach, pushed the limits of alpinism with these back-to-back triumphs. Their Jannu ascent, the first of its kind on the north face, has redefined what’s possible in high-altitude mountaineering, earning widespread acclaim.
Jackson never intended to be a sponsored athlete; instead, sponsorships came after him. Throughout his career, several brands have recognized his passion and reached out to collaborate, including The North Face.
"I’ve never chased sponsors—I just show up authentically, and they’ve wanted to support me."
This organic approach has allowed Jackson to build meaningful partnerships that align with his vision in the mountains. As Jackson’s sights are always set on the highest peak, he doesn’t forget about the people who encouraged him to track those memorable and intricate lines on each wall.
Despite not being a climber himself, Jackson’s grandfather’s passion for adventure has been a guiding light. Each time Jackson returned from a day’s expedition, they would share dinner, and his grandfather would eagerly listen to Jackson’s stories, poring over photos of the places explored.
“My grandpa’s love for adventure stories inspires me to keep pushing forward,” Jackson said. “His enthusiasm fuels my drive, inspiring me to chase new horizons and embrace the thrill of exploration.”
In the quiet intervals between expeditions, Jackson turns to welding—a hands-on pursuit that keeps his mind sharp. The intricate tasks mirror the demands of alpine climbing, requiring quick, on-the-spot problem-solving to navigate challenges.
“Welding stretches my brain just like alpine climbing—it's all about problem-solving on your feet,” he said. “This shift in skills refreshes me, blending creativity and precision to fuel my adventures in the mountains.”
Career Highlights
- First Ascent and Piolets d’Or Round Trip Ticket (AI5+ M7 A0, 2,700m) in alpine style, North Face of Jannu (7,710 m) (2023) / First Ascent, “Aim for the Bushes” (AI6 M6 X, 5,250 ft), East Face Mt. Dickey (2023) / First sub-24-hour Ascent, “Slovak Direct” (AI6 M7, 9,000 ft), Denali in 21 hrs., 30 min. (2022) / First Ascent, Ruth Gorge Grinder, Mt. Dickey, Alaska (2019) / First Ascent, Sherpi Kangri II (7,100 m), Pakistan (2019) / First Free Ascent, Hell Birtch (5.13) Angel Arch Tower / Climbed over 178 desert towers, 100 before age 21