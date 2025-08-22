Two Prominent Climbers Returning to Competition at North American Cup Series
The 2025 North American Cup Series (NACS) is scheduled to begin in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Aug. 22-24. Prominent climbers from the Americas will be competing, including some who have taken a hiatus from the competition world. Each year, the NACS features three climbing disciplines — Lead, Speed, and Boulder.
The 2025 events kicked off in early April when the Boulder discipline took place in Greenville, S.C., quickly followed by a Lead competition in Murfreesboro, Tenn., one week later. Once May arrived, Boulder athletes left the United States and made their way to Montreal for another round of events. Afterwards, climbers took a month-long break from the NACS before heading to Vail, Colo., for double the action — Boulder and Speed climbing. June proved to be a chaotic month, as Lead and Speed athletes gathered once again on June 21 when Edmonton, Canada, hosted the next event.
With one more stop to go, the NACS is gearing up for action-packed Lead and Speed competitions, all taking place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. USA Climbing will host the gripping event at the National Training Center, where two remarkable athletes will make long-awaited appearances. A full schedule of events can be located on the USA Climbing website.
Natalia Grossman and Nathaniel Coleman to Compete in Salt Lake City
In March, 24-year-old Natalia Grossman of California underwent surgery on her left knee to repair her meniscus and ACL. Since her injury, she has not been able to compete — a trying time for such a dedicated climber. After continuing to go through a lengthy recovery process, Grossman has announced that she will be competing this weekend in Salt Lake City.
As Grossman wrote on Instagram, "Recovery is nowhere near over, but I was given this opportunity and I want to seize it. This is part of the process, but it is not the result! I have no idea what to expect, so let's go have some funnnn and see what happens."
Grossman is a gifted climber who specializes in bouldering and lead climbing. She holds 11 World Cup gold medals, along with 22 World Cup podiums, and made an Olympic appearance at the Paris 2024 Summer Games. Her devastating injury came with a lot of uncertainty as to what her recovery timeline would look like; needless to say, the climbing community is incredibly eager to see her back on the wall.
She isn't alone in making a comeback in Utah this weekend. Joining Grossman will be 28-year-old Nathaniel Coleman, who will be competing in a USA Climbing event for the first time since 2023. Coleman competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and earned a silver medal, making him the first American climber to clinch an Olympic medal. Although he hasn't made any USA Climbing appearances recently, don't expect him to hold back — he is a powerful force on the wall.
"I've been inspired to focus on developing my lead, and want to see how far I can progress in comps and outdoors simultaneously," said Coleman, according to an Instagram post written by USA Climbing. "I'm hoping to make the U.S. lead team for 2026 and climb and compete around the world."
This will be the final NACS event of 2025. Each stop this year has been incredibly successful, but Salt Lake City is likely to attract the most attention as it's the last competition. Results will be regularly updated throughout each round on the USA Climbing results page.