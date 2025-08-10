What to Expect from Speed Climbing Event at The World Games 2025
This year, The World Games (TWG) are taking place in Chengdu, China. The World Games have been held annually since 1981, when the U.S. hosted the first event. Each year the exciting event brings more action and thrills. As stated on the official website, this is a "multi-sport event for sports and disciplines that are not in the program of the Olympic Games."
"Chengdu will make every effort to make the Games in 2025 an exceptional and unforgettable sporting event. Let's gather in Chengdu and cheer for the world," said Yang Shen Wei, Head of the Chengdu delegation, per the event website. "Chengdu is ready to welcome friends from all over the world. We will deliver a wonderful Games featuring international standards, Chinese style, and Chengdu characteristics, to jointly write a new chapter in the history of The World Games."
Thousands of athletes from over 100 countries will be competing in Chengdu this year, each one hoping to bring home a medal. One of the long-awaited events includes speed climbing, which will be broken into three categories: Relay, Single, and Single 4. Athletes will aim to climb the 15-meter wall as fast as possible at the Tianfu Park venue. Both routes are identical, so it truly is survival of the fittest.
Speed Climbing Included in 2025 The World Games in Chengdu
The schedule for the speed discipline runs from Aug. 14-16, and begins with the Speed-2 qualifications and finals. On Aug. 15, the Speed-4 qualification seeding, elimination, and finals will take place. The final day, Aug. 16, will feature the Speed Relay qualifications and finals. Each day, both men and women will be competing.
The competition is going to be tight, particularly with the 2024 Athlete of the Year for The World Games — Veddriq Leonardo — in the picture. At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, 28-year-old Leonardo of Indonesia clinched an unbelievable gold medal in the speed climbing event. Hungry for another victory, Leonardo will likely be turning up the heat at this competition.
Before American climber Sam Watson claimed the speed record, Leonardo held the fastest time of 4.79 seconds. However, Watson swept in and clocked in at 4.75 seconds, which he has since broken. For reference, his record now stands at 4.67 seconds and remains untouched. While Leonardo no longer holds the records, he's still a powerful force on the wall and has a history of dominating competitions.