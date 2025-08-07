Olympian Brooke Raboutou Becomes First Woman to Scale a 9b+ Route
Brooke Raboutou stunned the world with her recent ascent of a route known as Excalibur in Italy, a record-breaking 9b+. Until this year, this grade has remained untouched by a woman. Roboutou, an elite and prodigious climber, threw caution to the wind and attempted the daunting route. She succeeded dramatically and became the first woman to achieve such an ascent.
But don't be fooled; it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision — a 9b+ never is. The 23-year-old climber dedicated endless time and training to prepare for such a difficult feat. This route challenged her, but she demonstrated exceptional technical skills to overcome the precarious route and make history in early April. She expressed her appreciation for the mystic route on social media and the lessons she learned from the experience — an incredible journey for the young woman, to say the least.
"Thank you for the lessons. From the start, I was drawn to you — something about your unrelenting intensity. Our relationship swayed over time. Some days felt like effortless harmony; on others, we fought, our voices raised. Still, the way you pushed me was like none before. You forced me to confront my fears, detach from expectation, and feed every flicker of belief I could find. You taught me to argue with doubt until it began to doubt itself. You asked for everything, but gave me even more in return."
While a monumental achievement in itself, this isn't the first time Raboutou has shone on a big stage. As a two-time Olympian, she earned a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Games and placed fifth in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Additionally, as stated on her Team USA page, she has made 13 podium appearances during International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cups. At just 11 years old, she successfully climbed a 5.14b — the youngest person to do so.
Now 23 years old, Raboutou has earned an exhaustive list of accolades and accomplishments. Her future appears bright, with the mighty Excalibur behind her. The climbing community awaits her next grand challenge, and we will watch with great anticipation.