The LA28 Olympic Games Confirm Medal Events for Para Climbing
The 2028 Summer Olympic Games, the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad, will be held in Los Angeles, California, from June 14 through June 30, 2028. These games are represented as Los Angeles 2028 or LA 28, and will feature traditional summer events and certain new events, including para climbing.
With Para Climbing scheduled to make its monumental debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, history is bound to be made. As climbing continues to grow rapidly as a sport, the inclusion of all athletes is imperative. The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has been advocating tirelessly for competitive climbers seeking to elevate their skills to the next level. In 2024, Para Climbing was confirmed for the LA28 Games, but details had not been released until now.
As announced by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Para Climbing will not only make its debut at the Los Angeles Games, but it will feature a total of eight medal events. Forty men and forty women will have the opportunity to chase after the podium and potentially secure a gold medal.
IFSC President Marco Scolaris stated, per the IFSC release:
"Today is another great day for the Climbing family. The inclusion of Para Climbing in the Paralympic Games, with gender parity and an inclusive event structure, is the result of years of work by the IFSC team and the incredible resilience of our athletes. We are grateful to the IPC for their confidence and excited for the journey towards LA28."
What to Expect From Para Climbing at LA28 Olympics
Para Climbing events include:
- Visually impaired (women's B2/men's B1)
- Upper limb deficiency (women's/men's AU2)
- Lower limb deficiency (women's/men's AL2)
- Range and power (women's/men's RP1)
Events will be hosted at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach, California. According to the organization, this will also be the venue to host the Olympic Climbing events before the Paralympics begin. Between the stunning view, electric energy, and impressive athleticism on the wall, the Paralympic Games are expected to shine at LA28.
This is a massive step in the right direction for the climbing community as a whole. Competitive climbers from around the world have consistently delivered impressive performances on the wall — the forward progress of climbing in the Olympics is directly related to the determination and continuous advocacy of the IFSC, along with the support from the IPC. As Scolaris stated, this has been years in the making.