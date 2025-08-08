The Top 6 Most Notable Long-Distance Hiking Trails on the East Coast
When people think of long-distance hiking, the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and the Appalachian Trail (AT) are usually the first that come to mind. However, throughout the United States, you can find a variety of lengthy trails that offer magnificent views and complex terrain, without the substantial time commitment.
Northville-Placid Trail
The Northville Placid Trail (NPT) is a 135-mile trail located in the heart of the Adirondacks. Hikers often start their journey in Northville and end in the historic village of Lake Placid. The trail is broken up into 10 sections with multiple trailheads, allowing individuals the option of section hiking rather than completing it in one push. Thru-hikers should expect to be on the trail for 10-14 days as they navigate some of the incredibly remote areas of the Adirondacks.
Cohos Trail
This 170-mile trail in New Hampshire takes hikers through alpine environments, offering stunning views of waterfalls over 12-14 days of hiking. It's common to start in southern Crawford Notch in the White Mountain National Forest and end the journey at the Canadian Border. This trail includes a wide range of difficulty, so some hikers may prefer to make it a mellow section hike.
New England Trail
The New England Trail is 235 miles long and takes the average thru-hiker two to four weeks to complete, as this scenic trail travels through 41 communities in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Hikers should be aware that water access can be sparse along this trail, requiring additional planning. The northbound route begins in Guilford, Connecticut, and ends in Royalston, Massachusetts.
The Long Trail
To earn the title of “End-to-Ender,” you must hike each mile of this 272-mile trail, whether you’re thru-hiking or completing it in sections. Thru-hikers can expect to set aside a few weeks to complete the trail. With this trail entering the pristine wilderness of Vermont, hikers can experience alpine sedge and hardwood forests, but not without a challenge.
While some sections of the trail are rated as easy to moderate, there are plenty of sections with notably steep inclines. According to the Green Mountain Club, this trail is the oldest continuous footpath in the United States.
Batona Trail
This New Jersey trail is approximately 53.5 miles long and takes most hikers 2-5 days to complete, making it a good fit for individuals who have a tight schedule. As the trail goes through New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, hikers can experience the state’s secluded and interesting ecosystem. The most common starting point for this trail is in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Ong’s Hat and ends at Dan Bridge Road in Bass River State Forest.
Cranberry Lake 50
This hike circumnavigates Cranberry Lake, located in New York’s Adirondacks. As the name suggests, it's approximately 50 miles long. Completing this trail takes the average hiker 3-4 days. There are seven trailheads available to individuals who are up for the challenge, allowing for a wide variety of starting points. The preferred direction among most hikers is to go clockwise around the lake. Once completed, you can submit your name to receive a completion patch.