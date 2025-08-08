Two Young American Climbers Earn Medals at Youth World Championships
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships recently wrapped up in Helsinki, the capital of Finland. The venue hosted approximately 800 young athletes from around the globe, each one aiming for a medal.
Helsinki was booming with energy throughout the IFSC Youth World Championships this year. Three disciplines were featured: Lead, Speed, and Boulder. Athletes falling into the U17 or U19 categories competed for a spot on the podium, but with hundreds of athletes involved, attempting to do so would inevitably be a daunting task. Pressure was on, but many climbers thrive under these tight conditions.
The Boulder discipline was the first event to take place in Helsinki. Qualification results set the stage for a competition filled with high expectations. Meini Li of China posted incredible results early on, earning a 134.7 in the qualifications alongside Marin Nakamura of Japan, who also landed a 134.7. Following behind was American Lucy Duncan with a score of 124.4.
U.S. Climbers Bring Home Two Medals in the U17W Category
Shaking things up in the semifinals was Germany's Paula Mayer-Vorfelder with a 98.8, allowing her to soar to the top while Li dropped down to third. Nakamura and Duncan fell to Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. However, unwilling to face defeat in the finals, Li delivered an 84.5, which brought her to first, while Duncan secured an 84.1, earning a silver medal. According to USA Climbing, this marked Duncan's first podium appearance and the first Youth Worlds Boulder medal for the United States since 2023.
With the U.S. in celebratory mode coming off the Boulder finals, momentum was already high as Speed climbers prepared for their competition. Unlike Boulder, the Speed discipline consists of only two rounds — qualifications and finals.
Early on, it looked as though China would dominate through to the end as Xiaofei Li and Chunyouxuan Wang took the lead. Xiaofei Li clocked a time of 7.045 seconds, and Wang clocked in at 7.185 seconds. American Evie Albrecht came in with 7.249 seconds, but she wouldn't be in third for much longer.
During the final round, Albrecht cruised up the wall at an unthinkable speed of 6.96 seconds, clinching the victory. Two Chinese athletes, Jiaxin Tang and Wang, shared the podium with Albrecht, claiming silver and bronze. As reported by USA Climbing, this was the young American's first gold medal and her first IFSC podium appearance.
The competition this year was anything but predictable. As always, IFSC athletes impressed on the wall, but the nature of climbing always includes some element of the unknown. To watch the events unfold on demand, visit the official IFSC YouTube channel.