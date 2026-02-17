B'laster Products Returns to Spire Motorsports in 2026

B'laster Products is re-upping its relationship with NASCAR Cup Series team Spire Motorsports, supporting driver Michael McDowell and the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in two events, beginning with Sunday's AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

Founded in 1957, B'laster Holdings is a trusted brand in race shops across the United States, offering a broad lineup of products that includes penetrants, lubricants, greases, solvents, protectants, refrigerants, and specialty chemicals, all specially designed to help professionals and DIYers get the job done right.

B'laster Holders will debut its 2026 NASCAR sponsorship program at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, February 22 with the B'laster Products brand. The company will return for another race later in the season, at Talladega Superspeedway in April, with McDowell sporting the colors of the company's popular brand GUNK.

“Racing is the ultimate proving ground, and that mindset is deeply embedded in everything we do at B’laster,” said Matt Bender, Marketing Director at B’laster Holdings. “Partnering with Michael and Spire Motorsports allows us to put our brands in front of passionate fans while reinforcing what B’laster and GUNK stand for – performance, reliability, and getting the job done under the toughest conditions.”

B'laster Products first partnered with Spire Motorsports in 2025, with McDowell securing a 13th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway with GUNK branding. Later in the season at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the first NASCAR Cup Series event to be held in Mexico, McDowell recorded a top-five result with B'laster sponsorship.

“I’m thankful to represent B’laster Holdings again in 2026,” said McDowell. “We’ve built a strong partnership over the years, and their support means the world. Atlanta and Talladega are tracks we feel good about and real opportunities for us to race our way to Victory Lane.”

A native of Avondale, Arizona, McDowell is a veteran driver in the NASCAR Cup Series with nearly two decades of experience, spending several years running for underfunded organizations. McDowell would go on to secure a pair of NASCAR Cup Series victories, one in the 2021 DAYTONA 500 and another in the 2023 running of the Indy Road Course event.

Having joined Spire Motorsports with crew chief Travis Peterson at the beginning of last season, McDowell is still looking for his first victory in the No. 71 Chevrolet, after coming close a couple of times last season including Texas Motor Speedway.

The AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway will take place on Sunday, February 22 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Racing Channel 90.

