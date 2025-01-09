Hendrick Motorsports Signs Corey Day to Multi-Year Driving Deal
Corey Day, a 19-year-old dirt racing superstar highly regarded by Kyle Larson, has been signed to a multi-year driver agreement by Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history.
As part of the agreement, Hendrick Motorsports will support Day's efforts across a variety of pavement series throughout the 2025 season.
“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart. What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”
With the support of HendrickCars.com, Day will be competing in nearly 30 pavement events in 2025 with Hendrick Motorsports and its affiliate teams, including appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and TransAm Series.
“This is a dream scenario,” Day said. “I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for providing a platform to grow and compete at this level. There’s still a lot to learn on pavement, but having such incredible support gives me a ton of confidence. I’m ready to work hard and take in as much as I can. It’s going to be a fun year.”
Day, a native of Clovis, California, is a second-generation dirt racing star. After being named the Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year in 2022, Day earned the 2023 Kind of the West 410 NARC championship. That year, he also won the prestigious World of Outlaws Gold Cup Race of Champions.
Last season, Day competed full-time in the High Limit Series and ran select World of Outlaws events, collecting 10 victories, 25 top-five finishes, and 44 top-10s in 73 total starts on the dirt.
The youngster earned his first victory at the prestigious Knoxville Raceway and became one of the youngest drivers in World of Outlaws history to win in multiple series.
Day also dipped his toes into the pavement racing world last season, winning at Hickory Motor Speedway in just his second-ever Late Model feature start. Later in the year, the driver also made four appearances in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and four in the ARCA Menards Series.
Details on Day's endeavours on pavement (in the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and TransAm Series) will come at a alter date.