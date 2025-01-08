MillerTech Backing Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports in Three Races
After serving as primary sponsor for Noah Gragson in one NASCAR Cup Series event last season at Stewart-Haas Racing, MillerTech is making the move to Front Row Motorsports in 2025.
The premium lithium battery company will serve as a three-race primary sponsor for Noah Gragson on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2025, starting at Michigan International Speedway on June 8.
MillerTech is known for combining its superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users, and is pumped to begin a new era with Noah Grgson and FRM.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Noah Gragson and his new team for the 2025 NASCAR season,” said Lester Miller, CEO, MillerTech. “This collaboration perfectly aligns with MillerTech’s mission of innovation and excellence, as both our organizations share a commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness. By partnering with Noah, we not only enhance our brand visibility but also create meaningful connections with our customers who value passion and performance. We recognize the incredible talent and dedication of Noah and his team, and we are confident that together, we will drive success on and off the track. As we look ahead, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring, and we are optimistic about a future filled with shared accomplishments.”
The electrifying paint scheme will return to the No. 4 Ford Mustang in events at Pocono Raceway on June 22, before rounding out its three-race campaign as the primary sponsor at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20.
“We are excited to have MillerTech join the Front Row Motorsports Family for three races in the 2025 season,” said Gragson. “Their support played a key role in our strong 6th place finish at Dover last year. As we head into 2025, we’re focused on building upon that success and pushing for even stronger results at Michigan, Pocono, and Dover.”
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will mark Gragson's first season with Front Row Motorsports, and his fourth running a significant number of events at NASCAR's top-level -- which he has done with four different teams.