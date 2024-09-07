Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Starting Lineup

Toby Christie

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Michael McDowell notched his fifth pole position of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season as he'll lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender Ryan Blaney will start alongside on the front row.

Here is the complete starting lineup for the Quaker State 400:

Row

Pos

No.

Driver

ROW 1

1

34

Michael McDowell

ROW 1

2

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

ROW 2

3

38

Todd Gilliland

ROW 2

4

4

Josh Berry

ROW 3

5

2

Austin Cindric (P)

ROW 3

6

5

Kyle Larson (P)

ROW 4

7

22

Joey Logano (P)

ROW 4

8

3

Austin Dillon

ROW 5

9

24

William Byron (P)

ROW 5

10

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

ROW 6

11

48

Alex Bowman (P)

ROW 6

12

21

Harrison Burton (P)

ROW 7

13

10

Noah Gragson

ROW 7

14

31

Daniel Hemric

ROW 8

15

8

Kyle Busch

ROW 8

16

9

Chase Elliott (P)

ROW 9

17

17

Chris Buescher

ROW 9

18

1

Ross Chastain

ROW 10

19

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

ROW 10

20

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

ROW 11

21

41

Ryan Preece

ROW 11

22

19

Martin Truex Jr. (P)

ROW 12

23

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

ROW 12

24

23

Bubba Wallace

ROW 13

25

7

Corey LaJoie

ROW 13

26

20

Christopher Bell (P)

ROW 14

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

ROW 14

28

16

Shane van Gisbergen

ROW 15

29

51

Justin Haley

ROW 15

30

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

ROW 16

31

15

Cody Ware

ROW 16

32

77

Carson Hocevar

ROW 17

33

43

Erik Jones

ROW 17

34

71

Zane Smith

ROW 18

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

ROW 18

36

78

BJ McLeod

ROW 19

37

44

JJ Yeley

ROW 19

38

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

