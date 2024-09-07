NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Starting Lineup
Michael McDowell notched his fifth pole position of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season as he'll lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contender Ryan Blaney will start alongside on the front row.
Here is the complete starting lineup for the Quaker State 400:
Row
Pos
No.
Driver
ROW 1
1
34
Michael McDowell
ROW 1
2
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
ROW 2
3
38
Todd Gilliland
ROW 2
4
4
Josh Berry
ROW 3
5
2
Austin Cindric (P)
ROW 3
6
5
Kyle Larson (P)
ROW 4
7
22
Joey Logano (P)
ROW 4
8
3
Austin Dillon
ROW 5
9
24
William Byron (P)
ROW 5
10
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
ROW 6
11
48
Alex Bowman (P)
ROW 6
12
21
Harrison Burton (P)
ROW 7
13
10
Noah Gragson
ROW 7
14
31
Daniel Hemric
ROW 8
15
8
Kyle Busch
ROW 8
16
9
Chase Elliott (P)
ROW 9
17
17
Chris Buescher
ROW 9
18
1
Ross Chastain
ROW 10
19
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
ROW 10
20
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
ROW 11
21
41
Ryan Preece
ROW 11
22
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
ROW 12
23
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
ROW 12
24
23
Bubba Wallace
ROW 13
25
7
Corey LaJoie
ROW 13
26
20
Christopher Bell (P)
ROW 14
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
ROW 14
28
16
Shane van Gisbergen
ROW 15
29
51
Justin Haley
ROW 15
30
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
ROW 16
31
15
Cody Ware
ROW 16
32
77
Carson Hocevar
ROW 17
33
43
Erik Jones
ROW 17
34
71
Zane Smith
ROW 18
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
ROW 18
36
78
BJ McLeod
ROW 19
37
44
JJ Yeley
ROW 19
38
11
Denny Hamlin (P)