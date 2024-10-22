TRUCKS: Hollywood Star Frankie Muniz Going Full-Time NASCAR Racing in 2025
Frankie Muniz, a Hollywood television and movie star best known for his leading role in the early 2000's sitcom 'Malcolm in The Middle', is turning his attention and focus to the second act of his career, as a professional racecar driver.
The 38-year-old native of Scottsdale, Arizona will compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025 -- the third rung on NASCAR's National Series ladder -- driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.
"I'm incredibly excited to join Reaume Brothers Racing full-time in 2025," said Muniz. "My longstanding relationship with Ford has been a game changer, and I am thrilled to help facilitate additional support allowing us to tap into their exceptional technical and engineering resources. I'm confident that this synergy will elevate Reaume Brothers Racing and help us achieve great things together. I can't wait to get started."
Muniz joined FOX and Friends on Tuesday morning to make the official announcement, a television appearance that was quickly accompanied by a social media graphic from Reaume Brothers Racing confirming the news.
More Core Drilling Services and Nugget Trap will support the effort of Muniz and Reaume Brothers Racing in 2025, serving as a 10-race primary sponsor throughout the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign.
"More Core believes wholeheartedly in RBR as a rising underdog in the sport. It's an exciting journey to be a part of. We admire the team's determination and resilience, and we're proud to support their efforts as they strive for greatness on the track. Together, we look forward to the success ahead," said Sean Pownall, owner of More Core.
"I am thrilled about the upcoming season and the potential it holds," said Nugget Trap owner Ryan Cunningham. "Our partnerships with More Core and RBR will not only enhance our competitive edge but also allow us to expand our network and reach a new audience. By leveraging the platform we've established in motorsports, we aim to create exciting opportunities for growth and engagement in the racing community."
The ongoing collaboration with Ford Performance provides Reaume Brothers Racing access to cutting-edge technology and resources. Team owner Josh Reaume expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition and continued partnership with Ford.
"We're thrilled to welcome Frankie to our team full-time and expand our relationship with Ford Performance. Their support has been invaluable, and we believe that with Frankie's passion and our collective momentum from this year, we can make significant strides in the upcoming season."
After competing full-time for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, Muniz jumped into NASCAR's National Series this year, dipping his toes into the NASCAR Xfinity Series (with Joey Gase Motorsports) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (with Reaume Brothers Racing).
Saturday's Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will mark Muniz's third start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 22 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. The Arizona native will also return to the series in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.