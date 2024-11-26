TRUCKS: Toni Breidinger Goes Full-Time in 2025 with TRICON Garage
Toni Breidinger, who is set to make her debut in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2025, announced her plans to move to full-time status in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next season. Breidinger will drive the No. 5 Toyota Tundra PRO for TRICON Garage in her rookie season.
The 25-year-old racer, who nabbed the highest debut finish for a female driver in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series history with a 15th-place run at Kansas Speedway in 2023, will carry primary sponsorship from longtime partners Raising Cane's, CELSIUS, and Sunoco.
For Breidinger, this is a moment she's been building her career toward for a decade and a half.
“Racing full-time with TRICON is a dream for me. It’s been a 15-year process to get here but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it,” said Breidinger. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it wasn’t for Toyota, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco. I’m beyond grateful to have these partners and team in my corner to take this next step in my career.”
Breidinger joins a full-time driver lineup at TRICON Garage which already included Corey Heim and Tanner Gray for the upcoming season. TRICON Garage will announce the crew chiefs for all three drivers, as well as the drivers who will run part-time schedules in a fourth truck at a later date.
In 2024, Breidinger competed in the ARCA Menards Series full-time for Venturini Motorsports, and the San Francisco native opened some eyes. Breidinger recorded 11 top-10 finishes in 20 starts in 2024 and came home with a fourth-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings.
Breidinger, who continues to be a trailblazer in the stock car ranks, now has 27 career top-10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series, an all-time record for female racers in the series.
Prior to moving to the stock car racing world, Breidinger made a name for herself in the United States Auto Club (USAC) Racing Series. In USAC, Brediginer amassed an impressive 19 victories, which paved her way to seek out a future in NASCAR.
In addition to her racing ventures, Breidinger has enjoyed a successful modeling career and has garnered an incredible following on social media. In addition to the upcoming SI Swimsuit Issue, Breidinger has had modeling campaigns for GAP, Victoria's Secret, and Free People.
The racer also has more than five million followers combined between her Instagram and TikTok accounts.