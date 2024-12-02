UniFirst, Hendrick Motorsports Unveil Refreshed Paint Scheme for 2025
UniFirst Corporation will tackle its 10th season of sponsorship with Hendrick Motorsports with a totally refreshed paint scheme.
On Monday, the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning organization revealed the newly-designed No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro that Chase Elliott will pilot in five races throughout the 2025 season.
The newly-designed racecar complements UniFirst's corporate rebrand, which reflects the company's commitment to modernity and boldness. In doing so, the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet uses its signature green and gray palette paired with its "u mark", and sleek racing stripes down the side.
“The new No. 9 UniFirst Chevy paint scheme takes our racing presence to a new level,” said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This bold design aligns perfectly with our brand evolution and captures our energy and momentum. Collaborating with Hendrick Motorsports has been an exciting opportunity to create something that not only represents UniFirst but also resonates with NASCAR fans.”
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion will debut his brand-new paint scheme at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23, before bringing it back to the racetrack at Darlington (April 6), Michigan (June 8), Richmond (August 16), and Charlotte's ROVAL (October 5).
Elliott, a seven-time winner of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award, will embark on his sixth consecutive season with the support of UniFirst, which provides Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group with work clothing and uniforms.
Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2016, UniFirst has served as primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series 29 times, with drivers Kasey Kahne, William Byron, and Chase Elliott, collecting six top-five finishes and a best result of third -- Martinsville, Spring 2024.