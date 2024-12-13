Wood Brothers Racing Celebrating 75th Anniversary in 2025
Wood Brothers Racing, the oldest active team in the NASCAR Cup Series and among the winningest teams in the sport, will celebrate its 75th season in competition with multiple fan-focused initiatives planned.
The season-long celebration will include a fan day at the team's museum in Stuart, Virginia, special paint schemes, merchandise, digital content, an exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, and more as the team honors its heritage and the fans who have been loyal supporters.
“As we prepare for 2025, we’re reflecting on the moments that have shaped our team over the past 75 years while also looking to the future,” said Jon Wood, president, Wood Brothers Racing. “We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our fans, partners, and those in the NASCAR community who have contributed to our story over the years.”
The organization was founded by Glenn Wood in 1950, whose humble beginnings were marked by determination and resilience. Glenn, along with his brothers Leonard, Delano, Clay, and Ray Lee, worked on their race cars under a giant beach tree on the family homestead in Buffalo Ridge, Virginia.
The Woods are credited for their development of the modern pit stop as their efficiency reduced the time it took to service a car on pit road, giving the team a competitive edge that changed the sport forever. As a result, Ford Motor Company brought in the Wood Brothers crew for the 1965 Indianapolis 500, where their techniques helped Jim Clark's Ford-powered Lotus win the event.
Since those days, the organization has collected 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series -- which ranks eighth all-time -- including an impressive five wins in the DAYTONA 500, as well as other marquee wins.
“The Wood Brothers Racing story is one of passion and perseverance. We’ve seen NASCAR evolve through the decades, and we’re proud to have played a role in shaping its history,” said Leonard Wood. “Celebrating 75 years gives us a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come and to thank the fans who have supported us every step of the way.”
To this day, Wood Brothers Racing remains a predominantly family-run operation, with second and third generations proudly carrying on the family tradition. The team continues to focus on racing, business, and fan engagement, honoring its past while looking to its future.
More details regarding 75th-anniversary celebrations will be announced in the near future.