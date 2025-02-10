XFINITY: Team Co-Owned by NFL Great Emmitt Smith Joining Forces with DGM
Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by the all-time leading rusher in NFL history and Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back Emmitt Smith and Jesse Iwuji, a race car driver and U.S. Naval Officer, has officially joined forces with DGM Racing ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
According to a press release from DGM Racing, the two teams will collaborate in a strategic alliance this season, where the organizations will combine to field two full-time and one part-time entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. DGM Racing has confirmed to Racing America on SI that the three cars that will be part of the strategic alliance are the No. 71, driven full-time by Ryan Ellis, the No. 91, who will be the anchor driver for that entry, and the No. 92 Chevrolet with a rotating cast of drivers.
The Iwuji team, which was established in 2021, last competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. The team is excited for its rebirth in a shared effort with DGM Racing in 2025.
"This year will be an exciting year aligning our group, resources, and assets to put together the best on and off-track product we can with DGM x JIM," said Iwuji. "In 2025, we have formed a strong alliance with DGM, who has a long-standing, proven track record of results. Our efforts as a team remain the same: to bring our resources together to consistently compete, generate opportunities to help our brand partners and drivers grow, and inspire others to stay strong enough long enough while chasing their dreams."
While this was an unexpected partnership announced on the week of the opening race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, DGM Racing hopes to parlay this partnership for years to come.
"Our team is really looking forward to working with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for many years to come," said DGM Racing team owner Mario Gosselin. "Jesse and his team share our passion for racing and competition. Our combined resources and shared desire to achieve beyond our limits to create the perfect recipe for success. I'm confident that our partnership will continue to open doors that take our team to the next level."
The Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team, which finished 29th in the final NASCAR Xfinity Series owner standings in 2022, had to punt on their hopes of returning for a full-time campaign in 2023 after the team's primary sponsorship partner, Equity Prime Mortgage, allegedly stopped paying the team during the 2022 season.
In December 2022, the Iwuji team issued a lawsuit against Equity Prime Mortgage, where the race team was seeking $4.125 million for an alleged breach of contract.
Iwuji would compete in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opening race at Daytona and would finish 30th after an electrical issue ended his race after 110 laps in the 125-lap event.
Andre Castro would make two starts for the organization, one at the Chicago Street Course and one at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, in that season. Iwuji would also attempt, but fail to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Talladega Superspeedway in 2023.
Last year, the Iwuji team partnered with SS-GreenLight Racing to provide Andre Castro with a ride in the No. 14 SS-GreenLight Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Portland Interational Raceway and the Chicago Street Race.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off on Saturday, February 15 with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The DGM Racing/Jesse Iwuji Motorsports collaborative effort will field cars for Ellis (No. 71), Bilicki (No. 91), and CJ McLaughlin (No. 92) this weekend.
DGM Racing and Jesse Iwuji Motorsports will release more details involving the alliance, including upcoming scheduled races, and primary sponsorship partners in the near future.