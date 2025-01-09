Zep Partners with Front Row Motorsports, Noah Gragson for 2025
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has forged another new relationship heading into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, this time with cleaning products supplier Zep.
Zep, the go-to cleaning brand for professionals, is often recognized as a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions. Under this new partnership, the company will be designated as the "Official Cleaning Supplier of Front Row Motorsports".
"Zep is excited about our new partnership with Front Row Motorsports as the official cleaning brand throughout their organization,” said Greg Heyer, Executive Vice President Retail Sales and Marketing, Zep. “We look forward to working with Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team as the primary sponsor at some key races this season and help bring FRM to victory lane."
Noah Gragson, who joins Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, will debut the No. 4 Zep Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28th.
"We are thrilled to welcome Zep as the official cleaning supplier of Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season,” said Noah Gragson. “Their industry-leading cleaning products will play a key role in maintaining the high-performance standards we strive for both on and off the track. With Zep’s support, we are excited to build a successful partnership that enhances our team’s performance and makes a lasting impact throughout the season.”
Zep's second and final race of primary sponsorship will be taking place on August 23rd at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, a racetrack that Front Row Motorsports has secured a victory at before.