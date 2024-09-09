Racing America Logo

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Atlanta

Toby Christie

Here are the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Standings following the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first of three races in the Playoffs Round of 16.

With his win at Atlanta, Joey Logano has locked in his advancement to the Round of 12, regardless of his points position at the end of the Round of 16. Ty Gibbs (+1 point) is currently the final driver inside the Playoffs cutline, and Brad Keselowski (-1 point), Harrison Burton (-16 points), Martin Truex Jr. (-19 points), and Chase Briscoe (-21 points) are on the outside looking in with two races left in the round.

Rank

Driver

Points

+/- Cutline

Playoff Pts

1

Ryan Blaney

2071

+45

19

2

Christopher Bell

2066

+40

32

3

Tyler Reddick

2059

+33

28

4

William Byron

2059

+33

22

5

Joey Logano

2054

LOCKED IN

12

6

Alex Bowman

2053

+27

5

7

Austin Cindric

2053

+27

8

8

Chase Elliott

2050

+24

14

9

Daniel Suarez

2048

+22

6

10

Kyle Larson

2041

+15

40

11

Denny Hamlin

2028

+2

15

12

Ty Gibbs

2027

+1

4

Cutline

13

Brad Keselowski

2026

-1

8

14

Harrison Burton

2011

-16

5

15

Martin Truex Jr.

2008

-19

4

16

Chase Briscoe

2006

-21

5

Toby Christie

TOBY CHRISTIE

