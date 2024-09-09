2024 NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Atlanta
Here are the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Standings following the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first of three races in the Playoffs Round of 16.
With his win at Atlanta, Joey Logano has locked in his advancement to the Round of 12, regardless of his points position at the end of the Round of 16. Ty Gibbs (+1 point) is currently the final driver inside the Playoffs cutline, and Brad Keselowski (-1 point), Harrison Burton (-16 points), Martin Truex Jr. (-19 points), and Chase Briscoe (-21 points) are on the outside looking in with two races left in the round.
Rank
Driver
Points
+/- Cutline
Playoff Pts
1
Ryan Blaney
2071
+45
19
2
Christopher Bell
2066
+40
32
3
Tyler Reddick
2059
+33
28
4
William Byron
2059
+33
22
5
Joey Logano
2054
LOCKED IN
12
6
Alex Bowman
2053
+27
5
7
Austin Cindric
2053
+27
8
8
Chase Elliott
2050
+24
14
9
Daniel Suarez
2048
+22
6
10
Kyle Larson
2041
+15
40
11
Denny Hamlin
2028
+2
15
12
Ty Gibbs
2027
+1
4
Cutline
13
Brad Keselowski
2026
-1
8
14
Harrison Burton
2011
-16
5
15
Martin Truex Jr.
2008
-19
4
16
Chase Briscoe
2006
-21
5