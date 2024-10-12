Audi F1 Chief Confirms Mick Schumacher Meeting as Fight for 2025 Seat Intensifies
Audi F1 Chief Mattia Binotto has confirmed discussions regarding Mick Schumacher's potential place in the Audi-owned Sauber team for the 2025 season. After losing his position at Haas at the conclusion of the 2022 season and spending the subsequent years as a reserve driver for Mercedes, this opportunity might be Schumacher's final shot at reclaiming a competitive seat in the sport.
With Audi's takeover of Sauber underway and expected to culminate by early 2025, the team is undergoing significant organizational changes. Binotto, who brings experience from his tenure at Ferrari, now leads the team as their Chief Technical Officer. Under his guidance, the team is tasked with crafting a driver lineup that can spearhead Audi's long-term vision in Formula 1. Binotto has spoken candidly about Schumacher as a candidate, noting to Autosport:
“We are definitely evaluating him.
“I met him and spoke to him. I have known him for a long time having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. I know his strengths and advantages. He is one of the names we have in mind.”
Audi faces a decision between incorporating seasoned expertise or investing carefully in a less experienced driver. Valtteri Bottas and F2 talent Gabriel Bortoleto are among the other prospects being considered, though contractual entanglements surrounding Bottas, who desires a multi-year deal, complicate the matter. Binotto elaborated on the team's deliberations, saying:
"We can afford the luxury of not rushing, since all the other teams have decided their line-ups.
“There are two essential options: on the one hand, experience to set us on the growth path. On the other is a young, talented driver who can accompany us on the path to the top.”
Binotto added:
“We are at the beginning of the climb. In front of us there is Everest, and now we can only see the base.
“We are deciding which side to climb, but it is important to establish a path. If we compare ourselves with our opponents, we have about 400 fewer people. We need to add to them to be able to compete at the same level: they cannot be found in two days, and not necessarily in F1. Our choice is to invest in young people."
As Audi prepares to rebrand Sauber and step up as a formidable competitor in F1, taking inspiration from the success timelines of Mercedes and Ferrari under influential leaders like Jean Todt, Binotto opened up on the timeframe the team is aiming for a win in Formula 1:
“Other teams have taken years to get to the top.
“[Jean] Todt joined Maranello in 1993 and the first constructors' title was in 1999. Same thing for Mercedes. It will take five to seven years. We expect to be able to fight in 2030.”