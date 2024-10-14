Audi F1 Insider 'Not Surprised' By Carlos Sainz Rejection
Nico Hulkenberg suggested that Carlos Sainz's decision to decline a future Audi F1 seat was predictable, stating that it was "not surprising" given the length of time Sainz took to commit to a contract with Williams for 2025 and beyond.
Despite having no conflicts at Ferrari, Sainz was forced to contemplate his Formula 1 future after Lewis Hamilton announced his Ferrari signing in February, slated for the next season. Thus, the Spaniard had quite some time at hand to engage with potential teams and negotiate terms for his next contract.
Sainz was reportedly in discussions with several teams, including Alpine, Mercedes, Sauber/Audi, and Williams. Although Audi is not fully integrated into the sport yet, it is actively establishing the internal framework of the Sauber F1 team to facilitate a smooth takeover by 2026. The German automaker has been proactive in selecting drivers, with Nico Hulkenberg currently signed to drive for Haas as its first driver.
What sets Sainz's negotiations apart is the lengthy wait that forced several teams to hold off on their alternative options. However, just before the Formula 1 summer break, Williams and Sainz revealed their multi-year partnership. Despite Sainz's father, Carlos Sainz Sr., being a Dakar rally driver for Audi, his son chose to go for Williams, a move that didn't surprise Hulkenberg. Speaking to Motorsportweek.com, he said:
“Not surprised.
“I mean, obviously he was hesitating and thinking about it for a long time.
“I think there’s other strategic reasons where he wants to position himself in the future and I think that was a very big part of his decision.
“So, obviously I haven’t spent much time thinking about his decision. It is what it is now and the rest we’ll see.”
Sainz's father recently expressed his support for his son's shift from Ferrari to Williams, emphasizing that he respects the decision. Speaking to Marca, as reported by PlanetF1.com, Sainz Sr. said:
“It’s his decision and we have to respect it.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, nor a clear one. There were three or four options and in the end he is the one who has to decide his future and we support him as much as possible. And that’s what we’ve done.
“Williams is a project that is going up, at the end of this year it has started to go better and we have to hope, and we trust in it, that next year it will continue on an upward trend.”