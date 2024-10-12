Brazilian GP To Pay Touching Tribute To Ayrton Senna With Legendary McLaren
The Brazilian Grand Prix (01-03 November) at Interlagos will see Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/5B roar through the race track to celebrate 30 years since the Brazilian Formula 1 hero's passing this year. The car propelled him to F1 stardom, marking the dominant McLaren-Honda partnership from 1988 to 1992, and left a lasting mark on the sport's history.
Honda and McLaren have joined hands to take part in the 'SENNA SEMPRE' (meaning SENNA FOREVER) initiative to ensure that one of Formula 1's iconic cars plays its tunes through its 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, the very car in which Senna clinched the 1990 drivers’ championship.
Senna's life was tragically cut short in a horrific crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. Over his remarkable decade-long career in Formula 1, he secured over 600 points, 65 pole positions, and achieved 80 podium finishes, including 41 race victories.
His success was closely tied to the dominant Honda-McLaren partnership, particularly during the MP4/5B era, where the team won 44 out of 80 races entered. With McLaren, Senna captured the 1988, 1990, and 1991 world titles, cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats.
The red and white F1 car will lap the track as a mark of respect to the late three-time world champion and a tribute to his illustrious career, marking three decades of his extraordinary legacy and honoring the profound bond he shared with his Brazilian supporters. Fans are encouraged to wear Brazil's iconic green and yellow colors as they come together to celebrate one of the nation's most revered sporting icons.
According to a report, the driver selected to take the wheel of the MP4/5B at Interlagos will be revealed just before the presentation. After completing the lap, the legendary car will be stationed near the pit garages, offering fans headed to the Pitlane Walk a rare and up-close look at this historic Formula 1 masterpiece.
Senna’s legacy extended far beyond the racetrack. He was deeply committed to philanthropy, donating millions from his personal wealth to support underprivileged children in Brazil. His efforts laid the groundwork for a charitable foundation in his name, dedicated to improving the lives of future generations in his homeland.
In November 1994, only months after his fatal crash at Imola, which plunged Brazil into three days of national mourning and drew nearly half a million people to his funeral, Senna's family founded the Instituto Ayrton Senna. This organization was established to continue his legacy of giving back to Brazil.