F1 News: Haas Welcomes Yet Another Multi-Year Partnership Deal After Toyota Success
The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has announced a huge multi-year partnership with Orion180, a United States-based insurance brand. This collaboration, starting at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas this coming weekend, shows huge growth in confidence around the American-owned team which just confirmed a partnership with Toyota.
Orion180, founded on progressive insurance solutions, holds a prominent position within the homeowners insurance market, driven by their use of proprietary technology and real-time data. Their reputation for offering customer-centric service has earned them recognition in the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years.
This partnership is rooted in shared ambitions and values. Orion180's logo will be displayed on Haas's VF-24 machinery, race suits, and team kit starting with the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. The collaboration promises jointly managed activations during the three U.S. Grands Prix.
Ayao Komatsu, the Team Principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, is optimistic about this new partnership.
“I’m delighted to welcome Orion180, one of the fastest-growing and innovative U.S. insurers, as the latest long-term partner of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” he said. “Orion180 understands the value of charting a different course to compete with the top incumbents, something we fully understand competing at the pinnacle of motorsport. We welcome their trust in how we are evolving and look forward to delivering great value to them throughout our partnership.”
The foundation of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team dates back to 2016 when it was established by Gene Haas of Haas Automation. The team, the first American entrant in Formula 1 since 1986, operates out of Kannapolis, North Carolina, a location it shares with the NASCAR powerhouse, Stewart-Haas Racing.
On the racing front, the Haas team is currently ranked seventh in the Constructors’ Championship. As they head into their home event, the United States Grand Prix, they trail the RB team by a narrow margin of three points. The upcoming Grand Prix will not only launch this new partnership but also launch the visibility of their association with Toyota Gazoo Racing, another recent partnership aimed at bolstering technical collaboration.
Ken Gregg, CEO and Founder of Orion180, echoed the enthusiasm about the partnership and the synergy of values between the two entities.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, a team that perfectly reflects our own path to success and core values of precision, agility and excellence,” he said. “We are winning against much larger and better-known brands through our thoughtful, more proactive and innovative insurance solutions that closely mirror what customers need today in a difficult homeowners market.”
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Haas is preparing for a fresh driver lineup. Esteban Ocon from Alpine and Oliver Bearman will replace the outgoing Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, promising an all-new challenge for the team.