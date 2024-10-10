F1 Rumor: Andretti Cadillac's Formula 1 Bid Receives Huge Boost From Toyota
Rather surprisingly, Andretti Cadillac is reportedly receiving assistance from Toyota in its bid to make it to the Formula 1 grid by 2026, when the premier class of motorsport enters a new era of regulations. This collaboration comes despite strong opposition and the rejection from Formula One Management (FOM).
A joint venture between Andretti Global and General Motors' Cadillac, Andretti Cadillac, made headlines last year when it secured approval from the FIA for an official Formula 1 entry, potentially becoming the second American outfit in the sport.
This decision sparked significant controversy, as nearly all team principals voiced strong opposition. Their concerns centered around the belief that an additional team was unnecessary and would complicate logistics, particularly on circuits that could not accommodate more than 10 teams.
After the FIA's approval, the decision shifted to the FOM, responsible for evaluating Andretti’s financial capability to operate an F1 team. However, FOM ultimately rejected Andretti's bid, citing that the team did not meet its financial criteria.
Despite FOM's rejection, Andretti Cadillac has chosen to move forward with the development of its 2026 Formula 1 challenger. The team remains determined to have the car ready ahead of schedule and has recently invested in its UK-based headquarters, dedicated exclusively to its Formula 1 operations. Not only that, a report from Speedcafe suggests that Andretti will have a chassis ready that complies with the 2026 regulations before the end of the current year.
In 2026, Formula 1 will undergo significant changes, with cars becoming lighter, smaller, and featuring reduced aerodynamic drag. The most notable transformation will be the power units, which will deliver an equal balance of internal combustion and electric power, and the use of fully sustainable biofuels, marking a major shift in the sport's technology.
Andretti is said to have benefitted from Toyota's expertise in extensive aerodynamic testing, having gained exclusive access to the Japanese manufacturer's wind tunnel in Cologne. The report states that Andretti's chassis is designed to meet FIA's frontal impact test standards and will undergo crash and load testing as part of its development.
The team is also headed for a major recruitment push, aiming to bolster its F1 workforce by 25%, bringing the current team of nearly 250 members to a higher capacity before the year’s end.
This comes after Michael Andretti stepped down as Andretti Global CEO. However, it is thought that his move and the rejection from FOM are unrelated.