F1 Rumor: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Secret Uncovered as Driver Leaves Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton's imminent move to Ferrari has sent ripples of excitement throughout the Formula One community. Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, will be joining Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season, a collaboration many have dreamed of but never thought possible. This move marks a monumental shift in the driver market and is poised to breathe new life into the Scuderia's quest to end their championship drought. The announcement, which first broke in February, prompted a whirlwind of speculation.
The move was orchestrated in large part by John Elkann, Ferrari's president, whose admiration for Hamilton played a vital role in bringing this partnership to fruition. Hamilton's vast experience, intimate knowledge of rival teams, and global media presence are all elements Elkann believes will add to Ferrari's competitiveness and brand. For Hamilton, it represents not just a new chapter in his career but the realization of a childhood dream inspired by legends such as Michael Schumacher. In his own words, leaving Mercedes—where he activated a release clause to initiate this move—was "one of the hardest decisions" he has made.
Ferrari is determined to reverse years of underperformance, and Hamilton’s signing is part of a broader vision. The team has appointed Fréd Vasseur as team principal and bolstered their ranks with engineers like Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio from competing teams. With Hamilton joining forces with Charles Leclerc, who recently recommitted to Ferrari beyond 2024, they aim to create a formidable driver lineup. Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, having vowed to deliver his best until he moves to Williams.
Italian journalist Leo Turrini shared insights on his blog "Profondo Rosso" (via Motors Addict) commenting on Hamilton's integration into Ferrari and his plans to move to a house near Maranello, the home of Ferrari.
“What piques my curiosity is the imminent arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Emilia. Sir Lewis is looking for a residence near Maranello. The seven-time world champion seems determined to experience the Red atmosphere up close. Naturally, in such a context, the most bizarre rumors circulate around the area. […] Some swear that a helicopter, on behalf of the baronet, has flown over several castles in the region.
"Others, more modestly, suggest the use of a drone. The truth is that expectations in the area are growing exponentially. […] I suppose Lewis is interested in knowing what's cooking in the pot of the country curate, alias Fred Vasseur. That's why the developments to be introduced from Austin on the SF24 are more important than one might imagine. […] Therefore, Hamilton's curiosity (as well as Leclerc's, of course) is frankly understandable.”
Hamilton's focus extends beyond this; he is already deeply invested in Ferrari's current season, particularly regarding the SF24's technological developments crucial for his 2025 setups. His familiarization with team operations will be vital as he prepares to leave Mercedes on a high. Meanwhile, Hamilton is equally excited about immersing himself in Ferrari culture, even expressing his intent to learn Italian based on his fond memories of karting in Italy.
The cultural shift for Hamilton, a committed vegan, extends to adapting food preferences in a region known for its rich culinary heritage—a stark contrast to his personal dietary habits. This has reportedly sparked mixed emotions among local culinary figures like Mamma Rossella, a local cook in the area. Addressing Hamilton's veganism, Turrini reportedly said:
“Understandable, too, is the anxiety of Mamma Rossella, the legendary cook of Montana, the gastronomic temple where Schumi learned to make tagliatelle. […] She asked me: but do you think Lewis is so vegan that he'll refuse to taste my ragù?”
As the 2025 season approaches, Hamilton's debut with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 is set within a highly competitive 24-round calendar. This season also marks the 75th anniversary of the Formula One world championship, adding another celebration to his first appearance in Ferrari colors. Given Ferrari's longstanding championship hiatus, expectations from the Tifosi are sky-high, with Hamilton’s joining viewed as a turning point.