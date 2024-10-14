F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Austin Grand Prix
It's finally race week again! After a three week break since the Singapore Grand Prix, the F1 paddock now moves to Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix.
The race in Austin kicks of the first of the final two triple headers which will bring the 2024 season to a close. Following this weekend's race are the Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix, respectively. Then, after another two week break, is the Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.
The biggest change heading into this weekend is the replacement of Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB. The Australian driver was replaced with immediate effect by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for the rest of the season. VCARB is yet to confirm who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year so Lawson has the last six races to prove himself for the seat.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Austin Grand Prix weekend:
Friday October 18
Free Practice 1:
Local time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 18:30 - 19:30
Los Angeles: 10:30 - 11:30
New York: 13:30 - 14:30
Imola: 19:30 - 20:30
Tokyo: 02:30 - 03:30 (Saturday October 19)
Shanghai: 01:30 - 02:30 (Saturday October 19)
Sprint Qualifying:
Local time: 16:30 - 17:14
London: 22:30 - 23:14
Los Angeles: 14:30 - 15:30
New York: 17:30 - 18:30
Imola: 23:30 - 00:30
Tokyo: 06:30 - 07:30 (Saturday October 19)
Shanghai: 05:30 - 06:30 (Saturday October 19)
Saturday October 19
Sprint Race:
Local time: 13:00 - 14:00
London: 19:00 - 20:00
Los Angeles: 11:00 - 12:00
New York: 14:00 - 15:00
Imola: 20:00 - 21:00
Tokyo: 03:00 - 04:00 (Sunday October 20)
Shanghai: 02:00 - 03:00 (Sunday October 20)
Qualifying:
Local time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 23:00 - 00:00
Los Angeles: 15:00 - 16:00
New York: 18:00 - 19:00
Imola: 00:00 - 01:00 (Sunday October 20)
Tokyo: 07:00 - 08:00 (Sunday October 20)
Shanghai: 06:00 - 07:00 (Sunday October 20)
Sunday October 20
Grand Prix:
Local time: 14:00
London: 20:00
Los Angeles: 12:00
New York: 15:00
Imola: 21:00
Tokyo: 04:00 (Monday October 21)
Shanghai: 03:00 (Monday October 21)
How to Watch the Austin Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Austin Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points