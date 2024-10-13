Fernando Alonso Opens Up On 23-Year Career - 'Wake-up Call For Younger Generation'
Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso has seen no drop in his speed on the racetrack despite being 43 years old, but he has received praise for his long haul in the premier class of motorsport that has helped bridge the gap between two generations of F1 fans.
Alonso made his Formula 1 debut in 2001 and reached the pinnacle of his career with Renault, winning two world championships in 2005 and 2006. After racing for more than two decades in the sport, he reflected on the rare privilege of connecting with multiple generations of fans. He also expressed pride in being part of Formula 1's history, noting that it's rare to find another sport with such a vast fanbase.
Furthermore, the Spaniard shared that his journey in Formula 1 serves as a "wake-up call" for young drivers and fans, particularly after his transition to Aston Martin last year following two seasons with Alpine. He serves as a living example that age is just a number, even in the world of Formula 1. Speaking to the media, he said:
"Last year was a wake-up call for that younger generation.
“Suddenly it was like, 'Wow, you know, this Fernando Alonso guy is still here, still competitive, and I want to support him. What my parents said about him has to be true.'
"And now, I see a real mix of generations – generations 20 years apart – who are supporting me and interested in F1.
“I see them in the airports, on the streets, at the track, at my museum. It's very difficult in any sport to find an athlete who has this connection with two very different generations of fans.”
Talking about his fans who used to support him during his championship-winning days in the early 2000s, Alonso noted the remarkable shift as those original supporters now have their sons and daughters cheering for him. He expressed a sense of wonder at how this journey has come full circle, showcasing the lasting impact of his career across generations. He added:
"There are people who followed me in the 2000s, who saw me win those world championships and now their kids, their sons, their daughters, are also watching F1 and supporting me.
“They're watching the races with their parents. It's incredible to think I’m that link, that connection between them in terms of their passion for the sport.
"It's a wonderful story to be able to bring things full circle."