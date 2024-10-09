FIA Announces Two Senior Appointments Amid Recent Departures
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has announced the appointment of Alberto Villarreal as General Manager and Alessandra Malhamé as Senior Human Resources Director. These appointments are part of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's ongoing transformation efforts, following the recent departures of several senior figures earlier this month.
Villarreal brings 28 years of experience in the automotive sector, including two decades in senior leadership positions at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the organization's operations and finances, ensuring they align with the FIA's objectives.
Speaking in a statement on his new role, Villarreal said:
“It is an honour to join the FIA at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with Members, the President, the leadership team and all staff to achieve our shared goals of reform and growth.”
Meanwhile, Malhamé joins the FIA from Bristol Myers Squibb, where she led human resources for the Global and Local Research and Development Organization. With over 20 years of leadership experience, she has also held key positions at companies such as Honeywell.
Elaborating on her role at the FIA, Malhamé said:
"The strength of any thriving organisation lies in its people. My focus at the FIA will be on fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation, simplifying processes, and empowering employees to achieve our shared goals."
Stating his views on the appointments, president Sulayem added:
"I am delighted to welcome Alberto and Alessandra to the team. With Alberto’s vast leadership experience, I am confident he will drive sustainability in our financial performance, governance and operations and deliver value for our Members. Alessandra brings a wealth of HR expertise to the federation. I am confident she will ensure the development of our most precious commodity – our people.”
The new appointments coincide with the Emirati's preparations for his re-election campaign as FIA President. He is eligible for re-election in both 2025 and 2029, as current regulations permit a maximum of three four-year terms for a single presidency.
In an interview with Autosport, Sulayem commented when asked if he would welcome others to join the campaign:
"Honestly, 100%. And there are so many parts [to that]. Internally, now they are efficient. Things move faster when it comes to delivery.
"And we went back to our mission, which is to listen to the members. If you remove the members, there is no FIA. Very simple.
"The FIA is in a better shape, the FIA is healthier. And the [F1] teams also need a strong and healthy FIA because nobody wants to spend [money] in a championship that is not governed."