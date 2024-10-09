FIA President Reinforces Authority Over Formula 1 to FOM - 'Understand What Our Mission Is'
As the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem eyes a second term in the 2025 elections, he has spoken out on the governing body's authority over Formula One Management (FOM), calling for more mature behavior amidst ongoing rumors of a split between the FIA and FOM. The FOM currently leases the commercial rights to the sport from the FIA.
Sulayem, who succeeded Jean Todt as FIA President in December 2021 following Todt's distinguished 12-year leadership, is positioned for potential re-election in 2025 and 2029. Current regulations permit a presidency to span up to three four-year terms.
Sulayem's presidency has been marked by controversy, particularly last year when the FIA invited bids for an 11th Formula 1 team. The Andretti Cadillac bid eventually received the governing body's approval, but strong opposition from existing teams led to significant backlash. This put Sulayem under scrutiny, and the FOM ultimately rejected the new team's entry on financial grounds, further escalating tensions.
Throughout the 2023 season, tensions between the FIA and FOM intensified, fueling rumors of a potential split. Sulayem, however, expressed confusion over the root cause of the friction. Amid claims that he sought to secure more financial support for the FIA from Formula 1, he has now clarified that the FOM fully understands the governing body's essential role in the sport. Speaking to Motorsport.com, as reported by GPblog.com, he said:
"FOM now understands the role of FIA. They now understand what our mission is.
"What did I do wrong? Honestly... If I ask for a better deal for the FIA, who should I go to? Do I sometimes have to start paying for it out of my own pocket? I don't get a nickel from the FIA myself. So what exactly is the problem if I ask for better equipment and more resources to achieve a better sport?"
In his statement, Sulayem suggested that the FOM now recognizes the FIA's role in leasing Formula 1's commercial rights to the organization. He said:
"All this nonsense we had before, this chatter about a split-off... Come on, for heaven's sake. Can we start behaving a bit more maturely? It's not going to happen anyway."
Despite the FIA President's assurance that a split between FOM and the FIA is unlikely, controversies continue to swirl in Formula 1. The latest incident arose during the week leading up to the Singapore GP, when he called on drivers to curb their use of profanity on team radios, arguing the importance of maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere for viewers.
His comments sparked criticism, particularly after he remarked that F1 drivers are not rappers who should be swearing incessantly. Following this, Max Verstappen received a one-day public service penalty for using the F-word in a press conference regarding his car during a press conference at Marina Bay.