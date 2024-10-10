FIA Releases Statement As Annual Awards Under Threat Of Marburg Virus Outbreak
The FIA's annual Awards ceremony faces a looming threat from an unexpected source: the Marburg virus. Scheduled to take place in December in Kigali, Rwanda, the ceremony is a cornerstone of the motorsport calendar and holds even greater importance this year as it marks the 120th anniversary of the FIA. However, with the outbreak of this highly fatal virus in the region, the future of the event hangs in uncertainty.
The choice of Kigali as the venue for this year's ceremony was driven by the FIA's goal to expand motorsport's presence in Africa.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda has already resulted in 56 confirmed cases and 12 fatalities. Known for its high fatality rate and a lack of existing treatments, the virus poses a significant public health concern. The WHO has issued advisories against travel to Rwanda, raising questions about the feasibility and safety of holding such a large-scale international event amidst the outbreak. In response to the crisis, efforts are underway to develop and trial a vaccine, particularly for healthcare workers on the front lines.
Despite the grim statistics, the FIA remains committed to its initial plans. An FIA spokesperson stated:
“We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”
