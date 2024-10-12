Former Ferrari Team Boss Makes Big Lewis Hamilton Rejection Claim
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has stated that he would rank Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc above Lewis Hamilton when it comes to pitching a driver for a championship win. Binotto also made a huge claim of rejecting Hamilton at Ferrari if he were still the team boss.
Binotto, who recently secured the role of CEO and CTO of Audi's F1 project at Sauber, is in charge of heading the German automaker's efforts to complete its takeover of the Sauber F1 team by 2026. Before that, he was Ferrari's team principal from 2019 to 2022.
In a stunning turn of events, Hamilton announced his move from Mercedes to Ferrari in February, ending a 12-season partnership that saw him claim six world championship titles with the Silver Arrows. Mercedes' struggles in the ground-effect era, coupled with Hamilton’s desire to secure a record-breaking eighth world championship, prompted him to sign a deal with Ferrari.
Under the leadership of Fred Vasseur, who took over from Binotto as Ferrari's team principal, there was a strong desire to bring Hamilton into the team. Vasseur was eager to secure Hamilton, not only for his exceptional racing talent but also for the iconic brand value he could add to Ferrari. Vasseur's close relationship with the seven-time world champion was reportedly key in facilitating what once seemed an almost impossible move.
While Ferrari and Hamilton were widely praised for forming what many saw as a perfect pairing, former team principal Mattia Binotto expressed a viewpoint that sharply contrasted with Vasseur. Binotto suggested that had he still been in charge of Ferrari, he would have approached the idea of signing the 39-year-old British driver differently. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, when asked if he would have brought Hamilton to Ferrari, Binotto said:
“No. But he did very well to go to Ferrari, I agree with his decision.”
Stating the reason for his comment, he added:
“Because Ferrari had set their sights on other drivers. And if the talent is Leclerc, he is the one who somehow I think should be taken to the target,” [sic]
Binotto advocates for prioritizing young talent like Leclerc in the pursuit of a championship title next year. However, Ferrari's strategy may not align with his viewpoint. The bigger question is whether Binotto will apply the same philosophy when selecting a driver for Sauber/Audi for the 2025 season.
The team has secured Nico Hulkenberg from Haas, but Binotto is still deliberating on who will partner him. Among the candidates are seasoned drivers like Valtteri Bottas, emerging talents such as Mick Schumacher, rookie Franco Colapinto, and Formula 2 standout Gabriel Bortoleto. The decision rests on whether Binotto prioritizes experience or opts to nurture fresh talent.