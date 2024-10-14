Former Ferrari Team Principal Blames Successor For Not 'Revolutionizing' The Team
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has pointed fingers at his successor, the team's current chief, Fred Vasseur, blaming him for not revolutionizing "a structured and functional organization." Vasseur took over the reins from Binotto at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
The former team principal’s remarks came following his appointment as CEO and CTO of Audi's F1 project. He is now responsible for overseeing Audi’s seamless entry into Formula 1, set to finalize with the takeover of the Sauber F1 team in 2026.
Binotto began his Ferrari career in 1995 within the engine department, contributing to Michael Schumacher's five consecutive world championships. Over the years, he steadily rose through the ranks, ultimately serving as team principal for four seasons.
However, Binotto faced significant criticism during his final season at the Maranello outfit, as the team’s title challenge crumbled. A series of reliability problems, strategic errors, and overall missteps caused the team to finish behind Red Bull, turning a promising season into a disappointing one. He eventually handed in his resignation at the end of 2022 to make way for Vasseur.
In 2023, Ferrari struggled with its ground effect cars but still projected a promising upward trajectory under Vasseur's leadership, finishing third in the Constructors' Championship. Notably, Ferrari was the only non-Red Bull team to win a race during the season, when Carlos Sainz triumphed over his rivals at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Vasseur made a significant impact on Ferrari heading into the 2024 season when the team announced the stunning signing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025. This bombshell move followed Hamilton's struggles with Mercedes in the ground-effect era, as he now aims for his eighth championship title.
However, when Binotto was asked what he thought of Ferrari under Vasseur, he told Corriere dello Sport:
“Fred was able to continue the project in the name of continuity, he did not revolutionise a structured and functional organisation. He also made his own choices.
“If Ferrari wins I am happy because I know the team and I know how much effort was spent to bring it to a certain level.”
Having worked with Ferrari for nearly three decades, the 54-year-old former team boss has a soft spot for the Italian outfit, emphasizing that he still maintains an emotional connection with Ferrari despite the professional differences. He said:
“Since I was a child I have supported Ferrari. At home I still have many photos and objects, the past cannot be erased.
“Then there are professional choices, things must remain separate.
“Today I am still happy when I see the Reds win, I am happy above all for that team that I know thoroughly and to which I believe I have made a contribution.”