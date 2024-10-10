Guenther Steiner Gives Hilarious Response to Lewis Hamilton Winning With Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's highly anticipated move to Ferrari, confirmed for the 2024 Formula One season, has sparked spirited discussions between fans of the sport and its pundits, and none more amusing than the commentary offered by Guenther Steiner, former Haas Team Principal. Speaking on the 'Beyond the Grid' podcast, Steiner shared his lighthearted take on Hamilton's potential success with Ferrari.
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is recognized for his exceptional tenure with Mercedes, where he secured six of his world titles. His move to Ferrari is not only a new chapter for his career but also a potential lifeline for the Scuderia, who last claimed the championship in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen. This will therefore be a huge moment in Formula One history, as Hamilton strives to claim his eighth world title, potentially surpassing the legendary Michael Schumacher.
Steiner, known for his quick wit, joked about Hamilton's ambitions:
“I think he wants to try to do magic, to bring Ferrari back to winning championships, and I believe that's the goal that gives him enormous motivation,” he said. “Of course, I haven't talked to him about it, but you can see that's his motivation. ‘I'm the best of all time, I've won seven championships, what more can I do?’ If he does a good job winning the title with Ferrari, he'll end up in the Vatican.”
Hamilton's impending partnership with Ferrari's Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, adds another plot point to this story. Their past successes in junior formulas prove an effective bond between the two.
“I believe that's the magic that comes with this Prancing Horse, and if you have the chance to be part of it as a driver, he's in a good position, and he's very close to Fred Vasseur. Lewis and Fred know each other, they've won a lot in the junior formulas. They're very in sync, they want to achieve a great result together, and if they manage to do so, it would be pretty nice for both of them.”
The significance of Hamilton's move is not lost on the Ferrari fan base, eager to see an end to their 18-year championship drought. The anticipation surrounding Hamilton's presence in the iconic red car is palpable, with expectations that his talent may indeed unlock the next era for the Maranello squad.
