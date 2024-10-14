Haas F1 Teases Something 'Special' For United States GP At COTA
Formula 1's sole American team, Haas, has teased something special for the upcoming United States Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, with team principal Ayao Komatsu revealing that the team's VF-24 F1 car will receive another update. Also in store are a few other "surprises," which could feature a new livery and race suits for the drivers.
Haas has shown significant performance improvements this season compared to last year, when the team finished at the bottom of the Constructors' Championship. Currently sitting with 31 points, Haas is just three points behind VCARB, which holds sixth place with 34 points in the Constructors' Championship.
The team has demonstrated this progress despite a leadership change prior to the start of the 2024 season, with Guenther Steiner being replaced by Komatsu as the new team principal. For the race at COTA, Haas is set to debut a special livery featuring Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) decals for the first time, reflecting its recent technical partnership with the Japanese automaker.
TGR will provide Haas with design, technical, and manufacturing support, while Haas will contribute its technical knowledge and commercial leverage to strengthen the partnership. Haas remains committed to boosting its Formula 1 performance and development, while TGR seeks to expand its expertise through closer collaboration and active involvement with the team.
Toyota's association with a Formula 1 team since its official exit from the sport in 2009, sparked speculation that it was considering an F1 return through Haas. However, TGR's general manager of motorsport engineering, Masaya Kaji, revealed that Toyota's involvement in the sport remains limited to its partnership with Haas. He told Motorsport.com:
"Actually, we have no plan to have a team in F1. At this moment, we have the best choice and best option to collaborate with Haas."
"As you know, F1 cars are packed with a lot of the world's most advanced technology.
"Aerodynamics, for example, is an extremely important technology for electric vehicles.
"I believe that the day will come when we will be able to feed back the technology we have received to production cars, and I believe that people who have experienced that high level of technology will also create the next production car, so I would like to make full use of it in future production cars."
Meanwhile, Haas teased fans with yet another post on X. Anyone spot the American Eagle?