Lewis Hamilton Lands Huge Honor Outside Of Formula 1
Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is set to be named as a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, alongside several high-profile celebrities. The event will celebrate 'Superfine: Tailoring Black style' from the 18th century through to the present day.
The 2025 Met Gala is set for May 5, just one day after the Miami Grand Prix, and will feature an impressive roster of co-chairs. Alongside Hamilton, notable figures such as rapper A$AP Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, basketball legend LeBron James who will serve as the honorary chair, Pharrell Williams, and Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, will also be in attendance.
The theme is titled 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', and will explore the evolution of Black men's fashion from the 18th century to the present day. The concept resonated with Hamilton in particular, who has long been a vocal advocate for the representation of underrepresented communities. Hamilton shared a personal example from his early racing days, where being the only Black kid on the track often pressured him to conform. For him, expressing himself creatively became a way to break free from those constraints and embrace his individuality. Stating his own story, he wrote on Instagram:
"I’m beyond honored to be one of the co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'
"This theme speaks to me deeply. When I started my career I never imagined what I might be capable of beyond my sport. The pressure to conform holds so many people back. Growing up as the only black kid on the track, so often that pressure got to me. Expressing myself creatively was and still is my freedom from that conformity. For Black people across the diaspora, fashion is self-preservation. Fashion is resilience, and I can’t wait to further explore and amplify our underrepresented voices.
"Thank you to the @metcostumeinstitute for the platform to uplift Black creatives on this scale."
When the seven-time world champion experiences this moment next year, he will be a Ferrari driver. Hamilton announced this shocking shift from Mercedes to Ferrari in February, even before the start of the 2024 season, thereby sending the driver market into overdrive.
The 39-year-old will be taking over from Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, as Sainz moves to Williams F1 next year. Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes was revealed during the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza, where team principal Toto Wolff confirmed that Andrea Kimi Antonelli will join George Russell as Mercedes' new driver from the 2025 season.