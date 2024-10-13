Lewis Hamilton’s Heartwarming Tribute to Michael Schumacher as He Embarks on His Final F1 Chapter with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton is readying up to start a new chapter in his storied Formula 1 career as he prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, concluding his successful tenure with Mercedes. This much-anticipated move sees Hamilton reflect on his childhood hero, Michael Schumacher, as he prepares to transition to the iconic red cockpit. For Hamilton, the switch to Ferrari is not merely a professional milestone; it is a tribute to Schumacher, who he regards as a large influence on his career.
Hamilton's Ferrari debut marks the culmination of a successful stint with Mercedes, his home since age 13, where he achieved remarkable things, including matching Schumacher's record of seven world titles - six of which under the Mercedes star.
“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract - telling my boss, that was terrifying,” Hamilton revealed to The Times. His decision to leave Mercedes, a team where he established his legacy, was anything but easy. Yet, the allure of Ferrari, a team engrained with motorsport history and childhood memories of Schumacher’s dominance, proved irresistible.
“But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael,” Hamilton nostalgically said.
To understand the significance of Hamilton's transition to Ferrari, one must revisit Schumacher’s era with the team, during which he won an unprecedented five consecutive championships from 2000 to 2004. This period stands as one of the most dominant in F1 history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and on Hamilton, who later was able to emulate Schumacher's success. Hamilton's move to Ferrari, thereby, has a narrative of coming full circle, from a young admirer of Schumacher's mastery to stepping into a role that parallels his hero's journey.
Despite nearing 40, Hamilton has confidence in his physical and mental strength:
“Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been.” His commitment to maintaining high physical and mental standards has kept him competitive at the top level. He continued:
“My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.” At Ferrari, he aims not only to win races but to achieve an eighth championship, thus surpassing Schumacher.
Reflecting on his career trajectory, Hamilton has developed from a driver once characterized by youthful zeal into a seasoned athlete whose maturity is reflected in his approach to racing.
“I was just young, energetic and ruthless, but no finesse, no balance. I didn’t know how to be a team player, how to be a leader.” At Ferrari, he looks to continue this evolution while drawing on the lessons learned from his time with Mercedes: “Being a good racing driver, it’s not just about being fast, it’s about being the most rounded.”
He will be racing alongside Charles Leclerc, expected to form a robust partnership that could steer Ferrari back to success, a status they have not enjoyed since their last championship win in 2007. This combination, paired with Ferrari's technical restructuring, intends to revive the team, especially as the regulations change heavily in 2026.
Meanwhile, Hamilton leaves Mercedes in a position to build on their legacy. Team Principal Toto Wolff has introduced Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement.