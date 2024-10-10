Lewis Hamilton Teams Up with Dior to Drop Insanely Expensive Sneakers
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has embarked on a high-profile collaboration with luxury fashion house Dior to release the attention-grabbing B44 Blade sneakers. This collaboration places Hamilton in a new role as a guest designer, showcasing his love for high-end fashion - something he's been vocal about for years since he started working with Tommy Hilfiger.
These sneakers, reflecting an early 2000s aesthetic, bring forth a familiar yet novel silhouette designed to capture the interest of sneaker enthusiasts.
The B44 Blade sneakers are crafted using gradient technical mesh, creating a dynamic and modern look. Their voluminous shape is complemented by tonal technical fabric panels and a signature Blade insert on the sole. To give the shoes some texture variability and brand prominence, they're embellished with the iconic “Dior” logo across the upper, heel, and sides. Crafted in Italy, they embody luxury and sophistication, with the added charm of Lewis Hamilton and Dior’s signature insignia, further marking the unique collaboration.
One of the most distinctive features of the B44 Blade sneakers is the integration of cutting-edge technology through an NFC chip embedded under the right shoe’s sole. This chip not only serves as a digital certificate of authenticity but also grants owners exclusive access to early reveals of information on Dior’s upcoming collections. Released in four vibrant gradient colorways—orange, blue, purple, and green—these sneakers make a bold statement.
Limited to 1,947 pairs per colorway, and priced at $1,400 each, their price is as bold as the coloring.
This sneaker launch runs parallel with Dior’s lifestyle capsule collection, designed by Lewis Hamilton, and marks Hamilton’s first foray into official campaigns with the fashion brand. It follows the announcement of his role as a brand ambassador in July.
His journey into fashion began after attending a Hugo Boss runway show, which ignited his interest in using fashion as a form of self-expression. Over the years, Hamilton has become seen as a style icon, known for his bold and avant-garde outfits that often contrast sharply with the more conservative attire of his fellow drivers.
Hamilton's impact on fashion is evident through his collaborations with prominent brands. In 2018, he became an ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger, leading to the launch of several collections, including the notable TommyXLewis line during New York Fashion Week. This partnership not only allowed him to explore fashion design but also aimed to attract a more diverse audience to Formula One.
In addition to Hilfiger, Hamilton has worked with various luxury brands such as Valentino, Dior, and Prada. He is also known for supporting emerging designers of color, including Kenneth Nicholson and Edvin Thompson