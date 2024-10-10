Liam Lawson Takes Part In Latest Test With Red Bull Ahead Of His Official 2024 F1Debut
VCARB driver Liam Lawson, who recently earned a seat for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season after replacing Daniel Ricciardo, participated in a test with a Red Bull F1 car for Pirelli. This test was part of the development process for the 2025 tire.
Lawson remained on the sidelines until the week following the Singapore Grand Prix, when he was officially named as Ricciardo's replacement. Prior to this, he served as the reserve driver for parent team Red Bull, eagerly seeking an opportunity to secure a seat in the premier class of motorsport.
Lawson's enthusiasm intensified following his previous experience with F1 machinery, where he served as Ricciardo's reserve driver for five races after the Australian sustained a wrist injury in a crash during free practice at Zandvoort in 2023. This opportunity allowed Lawson to showcase his racing talent, and he made the most of it.
He not only scored points for the team but also garnered praise for his outstanding performance. It wasn't until September of this year, just as he was on the verge of being released from his Red Bull contract and free to pursue opportunities with other teams, that Red Bull decided to replace Ricciardo. This decision was supported by the team's senior advisor, Helmut Marko, who believes that junior drivers are establishing a new trend of exceptional performances in Formula 1.
Now though, the ball remains in Lawson's court to prove himself over the remaining six races of the 2024 season to secure a seat for the next season. His first race of the season is the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
But before that, Red Bull lined him up at Mugello alongside Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris for the Pirelli test. While Red Bull and Ferrari were assigned testing for Pirelli's 2025 tires, Norris performed his run in a mule car to test the prototype of the 2026 Pirelli F1 tires, which will be narrower and lighter to suit F1 cars of the regulation era.
The session began under wet conditions, prompting teams to opt for intermediate tires. However, by 11 a.m., they transitioned to slicks, allowing them to execute the program outlined by Pirelli. During the session, Lawson completed 116 laps, recording his fastest lap of 1:23.219 seconds. Meanwhile, Norris managed the most laps, finishing with a best time of 1:21.302 seconds after a total of 118 laps.
Regarding the Ferrari drivers, Sainz completed 77 laps, achieving his fastest time of 1:21.890 seconds. Meanwhile, his teammate Leclerc completed 79 laps and recorded a best time of 1:21.053 seconds.