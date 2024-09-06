Formula E: DS Penske Announces Stoffel Vandoorne Replacement Alongside Jean-Eric Vergne
Maximilian Günther will join DS Penske for the 2024-25 Formula E season, partnering with double champion Jean-Eric Vergne. The German driver will replace the 2021-2022 champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who signed with Maserati MSG in July.
Günther spent two seasons with Maserati MSG, and delivered strong performances, winning the Jakarta E-Prix in 2023 and the Tokyo E-Prix in 2024. He finished seventh and eighth in the Drivers' Standings in consecutive seasons.
The 27-year-old driver will reunite with Jay Penske, his team boss from his 2018 Formula E debut with the Dragon team, who now serves as the team principal of DS Penske. Speaking about his signing, he told the media:
“I’m very happy to be joining DS Penske, a powerhouse in the championship and a project with strong vision.
"We share the same ambitions and are all driven to be at the top of Formula E. Representing DS Performance, a manufacturer which has won several championships already is a real privilege.
"Same for being team-mates with a champion like Jean-Eric, it’s something I really look forward to. A very special element for me is to drive for Jay’s team again, he brought me into the championship when I was 20-years-old. I’m proud to be part of the team and excited of what we will build together in the future.”
Addressing Günther's entry into the team, DS performance director Eugenio Franzetti added:
“We are delighted to welcome Maximilian Guenther into our team!
"He’s an ambitious and fighting driver who will be able to bring us podiums as well as many points. I’m sure that his partnership with Jean-Eric will be very efficient and that we will be able to challenge the winners of Season 10, in order to do even better in this Season 11 that is about to begin!”
Günther's to-be-teammate, Vergne, looks forward to his onboarding, revealing that Günther's "bold instincts" will be an "asset" to the team. He told the media:
"Having Max on the team feels right. His calm under the pressure and bold instincts on the track will be a huge asset to the team. We share a common goal to push the team to the top of the standings. With our combined skills and determination, I am looking forward to a thrilling season ahead."
Günther's signing narrows down the remaining vacancies on the grid, with a few seats yet to be confirmed, including the position alongside Lucas di Grassi at Abt, the second spot at Nissan, and both seats at ERT.