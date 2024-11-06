Formula E Reveals €50,000 Financial Support Program For Flood-Affected Victims In Valencia
In response to the devastating flash floods that have claimed over 200 lives and left several people missing in Valencia, Formula E has committed a minimum of €50,000 to aid both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery in the affected areas across the region.
Formula E's initiative for Valencia focuses on both immediate relief and sustainable recovery, collaborating closely with local leaders to address urgent needs. The plan includes a volunteer program with contributions from Formula E, and all teams will display a special emblem in solidarity with the affected communities. Additionally, a GoFundMe page has been created by the all-electric series, inviting donations from partners, teams, and staff.
Originally scheduled for Valencia, Formula E’s pre-season testing was shifted at the last minute to Madrid’s Circuito de Jarama. To honor those who lost their lives in Valencia’s recent tragedy, a moment of silence was observed on the opening day of testing.
Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer, Alberto Longo, who was born in Valencia, claimed that the Formula E community could make a difference. He said:
“As my birthplace, Valencia has always been a very special place for me and my heartfelt condolences go out to all those affected in the region.
"From the pictures alone parts of Valencia look completely devastated, so I can only begin to imagine what the reality must be like for those living and working there.
"We feel it’s only right to support as many people as possible who are impacted both in the short and long term, given their support for us since 2017. Together as a Formula E community, we want to show our support and solidarity in any way we can.”
MotoGP, alongside Formula E, has had to relocate its 2024 season finale to Barcelona due to the natural disaster. The official announcement came yesterday, with MotoGP confirming that, after discussions with local authorities, Barcelona emerged as the most suitable alternative venue for the event.
This decision provides benefits for fans who had already planned to attend the event while also offering key logistical advantages. The circuit’s close proximity minimizes disruptions for personnel and streamlines operations, making it a practical and efficient alternative for everyone involved.
MotoGP confirmed that moving the event to Barcelona is a symbolic gesture of solidarity, announcing that it would now race in honor of Valencia. Reflecting its support for the affected region, the statement read:
"Instead of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will race for Valencia. For all those affected, and the entire Community of Valencia."