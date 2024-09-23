Daniel Ricciardo Speaks Out On Possibility Of IndyCar Switch
Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his reservations about a potential switch to IndyCar, citing a longstanding fear of the racing series. As speculation regarding his future in F1 mounts, Ricciardo shed light on his cautious stance towards transitioning to other racing formats such as IndyCar or NASCAR, particularly due to safety concerns.
The Australian driver's future in Formula 1 remains uncertain following the Singapore Grand Prix. Speaking to the media about a potential switch to IndyCar, Ricciardo commented, as quoted by Planet F1:
“IndyCar still scares me.
“I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple years ago when I knew I wasn’t going to start the 2023 season, but, I don’t know.
“I know I’m still a competitor. Like, I know I still have a lot of fire in me, but maybe that itch is scratched doing something else.”
The Singapore Grand Prix ended on an emotional note for Ricciardo who dealt with significant rumors of an imminent exit from the racing series all weekend. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast after the race, the eight-time Grand Prix winner commented, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint. I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud.
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."
Neither Red Bull or VCARB have confirmed the exit of Ricciardo, however, an announcement is expected prior to the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas which is due to take place on 18-20 October at the Circuit of the Americas.
If Ricciardo does in fact leave Formula 1, fans will eagerly wait his next moves whether that be in motorsport or in another field.