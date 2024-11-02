Driver Ends Relationship with Ferrari F1 Team as He Eyes IndyCar Entry
Robert Shwartzman, currently a reserve driver for Ferrari in Formula 1, is shifting his focus to a new chapter in his racing career by setting his sights on the IndyCar series. Shwartzman recently drove a Ferrari-powered Sauber during the Mexican Grand Prix's practice session as he considers his future away from Ferrari's F1 team. According to reports, he's severing all ties with the Scuderia.
At 25, he has been racing under an Israeli license, moving away from his Russian affiliations as he contemplates a step into the American racing series known for its highly competitive nature and diverse racing circuits. This career shift arrives as Robert Shwartzman's prospects in Formula 1 continue to dwindle, prompting his decision to explore new opportunities in motorsport.
The driver has been linked to Ferrari since late 2017, rising through the ranks from FIA Formula 3 to Formula 2, and later, assuming a testing and reserve role with the Ferrari Formula 1 roster beginning in 2022. He has made strong strides in the junior categories, with a Formula 3 championship to his name in 2019, and securing a P2 finish in the 2021 Formula 2 championship, closely trailing behind Oscar Piastri. These achievements showed promise, though a mainstay F1 seat has remained out of reach for the driver.
Shwartzman unfortunately received a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag violation during the practice session at the Mexican Grand Prix. This penalty is likely to go unserved as his chances for a race start in the premier motorsport class appear slim.
The announcement of Shwartzman's IndyCar ambitions aligns with reports of his departure from Ferrari and the AF Corse team in the World Endurance Championship to join IndyCar in 2025. AF Corse, known for operating Ferrari's factory-led 499P vehicles in WEC, has been a stage for Shwartzman's endurance racing pursuits. However, the allure of exploring the vibrant and growing landscape of IndyCar racing seems to have taken precedence in his aspirations.
Prema Racing could be a key player in this change. The Italian team is closely associated with Ferrari and known for its involvement in Formula 2 and Formula 3, and it's now entering a two-car team into the IndyCar series for the impending season. Prema's diversification across racing categories, including F2, F3, and now IndyCar, could be an interesting move.
"He has decided to make another choice, but maximum respect for him," said Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari's endurance racing division.
Despite having garnered recognition within the Ferrari Driver Academy, Robert Shwartzman's F1 prospects have significantly waned, primarily due to the saturation of potential competitors for limited seats. His presence on the F1 circuit has been reduced to sporadic practice sessions, recently stepping in for Zhou Guanyu during the first practice at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Ferrari's endurance racing initiatives are set to proceed without Shwartzman; the automaker having declared the retention of their key drivers for the #50 and #51 cars in the WEC's Hypercar category going into 2025. However, changes are on the horizon for the #83 satellite entry, with Yifei Ye staying with the team, and Phil Hanson joining as a fresh recruit. Shwartzman's exit makes way for these changes.
This move to IndyCar may be interpreted as part of a larger trend of drivers transitioning from F1's developmental ranks to other motorsport platforms, such as IndyCar. With the two sports overlapping in a major way, hopefully, we don't lose sight of this talented driver.