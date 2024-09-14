IndyCar: Alex Palou Suffers Qualifying Disaster In Nashville
IndyCar Championship points leader, Alex Palou, faced significant hardships in the lead-up to the season finale, further complicating his quest for a third title.
During the qualifying session at the Nashville Superspeedway, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver struggled, leading to a 15th-place finish in qualifying. The situation worsened when he was handed a nine-place grid penalty due to an unapproved engine change, relegating him to start the race from 24th position. Speaking after the race, Palou commented, as quoted by AP News:
“Yeah, that wasn’t ideal.
“The first lap wasn’t so bad. The second lap was just really, really bad. Not what we wanted. Not what we needed. But, yeah, we need to move from 24th tomorrow.”
This dramatic turn poses a significant challenge for Palou, who has a stellar track record, having secured the IndyCar title in both 2021 and 2022. This season, he leads the championship and aims to win his third title in four years. However, with his main rival, Team Penske’s Will Power, starting from a much more favorable fourth position, Palou’s path to victory has become considerably steeper.
Power, a two-time IndyCar champion himself, expressed his satisfaction with his qualifying performance:
“That’s as good as I could do right there. I can never ask for more than that. Would have been nice to get a pole, but that’s life. Just do what we can in the race tomorrow, you know how these things roll. If it’s our day, it will be our day. If not, we’ll try again next year.”
In order to secure the championship, Palou must finish ninth or better. Complicating matters, the race is being held at the Nashville Superspeedway, a track unfamiliar to Palou as it marks his first race on a concrete oval, adding another layer of difficulty.
The season finale was originally scheduled to take place in downtown Nashville. However, due to disruptive construction for the Tennessee Titans' new stadium, a decision was made to relocate the race to the Nashville Superspeedway. Promoter Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Label Group, responsible for the shift, stressed that it was the only viable alternative to avoid logistical nightmares and ensure the event’s success.
The Speedway has historical significance, having hosted IndyCar races from 2001 through 2008. Power's previous experience at the venue includes an 11th place finish in 2008.
IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying Results
1. Kyle Kirkwood
2. Josef Newgarden
3. Felix Rosenqvist
4. Will Power
5. Santino Ferrucci
6. David Malukas
7. Conor Daly
8. Pato O’Ward
9. Scott McLaughlin
10. Linus Lundqvist
11. Colton Herta
12. Rinus VeeKay
13. Scott Dixon
14. Marcus Armstrong
15. Alex Palou
16. Romain Grosjean
17. Christian Rasmussen
18. Marcus Ericsson
19. Pietro Fittipaldi
20. Alexander Rossi
21. Kyffin Simpson
22. Graham Rahal
23. Jack Harvey
24. Christian Lundgaard
25. Katherine Legge
26. Sting Ray Robb
27. Nolan Siegel